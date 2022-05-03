Links for Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Alibaba plunges, then recovers on Ma arrest rumors
Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese state media report on ‘Ma’ detention sparks Alibaba sell-off / FT (paywall)
Man held in eastern China on national security, overseas collusion charges / SCMP (paywall)
Rejecting idol worship
Falling grades, threats, toxic culture: Why a fan quit her idol / Sixth Tone
“Like thousands of young Chinese, she dedicated time, energy and money to promote her idol. In time, she realized it wasn’t worth it.”
Xiaomi slumps over hundreds of millions seized in India
China’s Xiaomi shares dip after Indian authorities seize almost $730mn / FT (paywall)
“Xiaomi’s shares have fallen sharply in Hong Kong after Indian authorities accused the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor of making “illegal remittances” and seized about $730mn in New Delhi’s latest move against a Chinese-owned company.”
Xiaomi sees slump in Indian smartphone market share amid challenges but holds onto top spot / SCMP (paywall)
NIO eyes Tesla with smart car launch
Electric cars: NIO starts trial production of smart EV that could challenge Tesla’s Model 3 as it races to gain edge over rivals in China / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese electric car maker NIO has kicked off operations at its second factory as it races to get ahead of rivals that are struggling with a worsening supply chain bottleneck.”
EV deliveries sputter
Chinese EV-makers’ deliveries plunge as lockdowns hit dealers, plants / Caixin (paywall)
“Multiple Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) makers posted shrinking monthly deliveries in April as the country’s severe Covid outbreaks disrupted sales channels, supply chains and road transport.”
Asian firms battered by China and Ukraine
Ukraine war, China lockdowns drag down 70% of Asia’s biggest equities / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“About 70% of Asia’s biggest companies lost value in the first two months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with investors spooked by the economic fallout from the war and the impact of tough new COVID-19 lockdowns in manufacturing powerhouse China.”
Does Chinese law listen to its people?
Grim tales test China’s claim to be governed by the people / Economist
“When changes to the law are needed, does the state respond?”
EU grows wary over Chinese investment
Why Europe will have to face the true cost of being in debt to China / BBC
“China insists it is a reliable investment partner — but it is also facing allegations of worker exploitation and environmental damage.”
Russia eyes stronger energy ties to China and India
Russia could sell more energy to Asia, but has to slash prices / NYT (paywall)
“Russia wants to sell more oil and coal to China and India, but Western sanctions may make that hard unless Russia offers deep discounts on the price.”
Can China be the middle man between the Koreas?
China envoy vows to play ‘constructive role’ amid tensions on Korean peninsula / Reuters
“China remains committed to playing a constructive role in resolving the North Korea nuclear issue, Beijing’s Korean affairs envoy said on Tuesday.”
Chinese fishing ban angers Vietnam
Vietnam protests as China declares annual South China Sea fishing ban / Radio Free Asia
“China has once again announced a unilateral fishing moratorium in the South China Sea, to vigorous protests by Vietnam but the Philippines has so far not reacted.”
Chinese aircraft carrier sails into tense waters
China aircraft carrier on combat training in Western Pacific / AP
“China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier group has embarked on a ‘realistic combat’ training mission in the Western Pacific, the Chinese navy said Tuesday.”
Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says / Reuters
Chinese aircraft carrier leads large strike group into western Pacific as Taiwan tensions rise / SCMP (paywall)
Arizona State University to host Hong Kong’s suspended press rights awards
Hong Kong’s axed Human Rights Press Awards to be hosted by Arizona State University from 2023 / HKFP
“Arizona State University’s (ASU) journalism school will host the Human Rights Press Awards from next year, after Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) axed the event citing legal ‘red lines.’”
China, Africa, and security infrastructure
China’s new ‘Global Security Initiative’ promoted in Africa / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“China is planning a new international security architecture. And while few have any clear idea of what it will entail, it’s already being promoted in Africa.”
Solomons tries to ease Western anxieties over security deal with China
Solomon Islands says it will restrict Chinese police / Al Jazeera
“Solomon Islands envoy to Australia says Chinese police stationed there will be under local command.”
Designers go digital in the metaverse
Dior jumps Into China’s metaverse / Jing Daily
“On April 28, the French house Dior launched its first-ever metaverse exhibition in China, ‘On the Road,’ in partnership with Meta Media Holdings, the parent company of the fashion magazine iWeekly.”