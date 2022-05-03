News Briefing for Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Some Shanghai residents are (kind of) allowed to go outside: Over half of the city’s population are now in “prevention zones,” or residential areas that have not had confirmed COVID cases for two weeks. Though some are technically allowed to go out at certain hours for activities, many haven’t been given the green light yet.
- Shanghai also launched electronic passes for workers in production and logistics, including postal workers. The city has so far issued 87,766 return-to-work passes.
- Beijing has delayed reopening schools for at least one week until after China’s Labor Day holiday, while residents in 12 districts will be tested each day for three days.
- Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, announced on Tuesday new COVID-related curbs on movement between May 4 and 10, including online schooling and work-from-home mandates.
Forget fine dining: The most popular lunch in Hong Kong is a $4 box of white rice and two main dishes, a staple of Cantonese cuisine that has become a lifeline for residents under two years of political turmoil and strict COVID curbs.
China’s banks did not feel COVID much in 2021: According to the 2021 annual reports of 42 A-share listed Chinese banks, total profits in the first quarter reached 562.54 billion yuan ($85.10 billion), a year-on-year increase of 8.71%. Of those, 36 banks doubled revenues and net profits; the strongest performers were small and medium-sized banks in the Yangtze River Delta area.
There is still lots of foreign money in China: The Ministry of Commerce reports today that in the first quarter of 2022, the actual use of foreign capital in China reached 379.87 billion yuan ($57.46 billion), a year-on-year increase of 25.6%. The Ministry called this a sign of foreign investors’ confidence in the Chinese government’s management of COVID and the economy.
China’s booming new businesses: The State Administration for Market Regulation reports today that in the first quarter, 6.37 million new businesses were established in China, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%, as well as 10,000 new foreign-funded enterprises.
Alibaba shares fell in Hong Kong following rumors of Jack Ma’s arrest: Chinese state media reported earlier today that Hangzhou police arrested an individual with the last name Ma.
- The stock recovered after the Hangzhou police stated the accused person’s name was written with three Chinese characters, as opposed to Jack Ma’s two-character name, Mǎ Yún 马云.
