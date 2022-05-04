Editor’s Note for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

Today is Youth Day, a holiday celebrated annually in China on May 4, in honor of young people aged 14 and commemorating the 1919 May Fourth Movement. But these aren’t great days for the youth when it comes to finding a job: See our top story today for more on this.

Moving south and west to Pakistan, where I believe China sooner or later will find itself stretched between two sides of some kind of geopolitical fault line: Below is the paranoid assessment of one scholar in China of a recent attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army that killed three Confucius Institute staffers in Pakistan, as cited by Tuvia Gering in his latest newsletter: Terrorism in Pakistan, militarism in Japan, and utopianism in China.

If the information provided by Pakistani intelligence is correct, then the ongoing terrorist activities in Pakistan, particularly terrorism targeting Chinese nationals, are, based on their assessment, a proxy war in which Indian and U.S. backing cannot be ruled out.

Our word of the day is unemployment or to lose your job (失业 shīyè).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

China’s record-high number of college graduates are facing a huge challenge to find work

Barry van Wyk
Business & Technology

FDA rejects Chinese cancer drugs

Nadya Yeh

China detains EU delegation employee on trumped up charges

Zhijing Luo

Supply chains are snarled up but transportation and freight companies are making bank

Barry van Wyk

As economy sputters, Beijing promises to support unemployed migrant workers

Nadya Yeh

China pushes ahead with driverless cars and taxis and the microchips that control them

Barry van Wyk