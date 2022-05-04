Editor’s Note for Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Today is Youth Day, a holiday celebrated annually in China on May 4, in honor of young people aged 14 and commemorating the 1919 May Fourth Movement. But these aren’t great days for the youth when it comes to finding a job: See our top story today for more on this.
Moving south and west to Pakistan, where I believe China sooner or later will find itself stretched between two sides of some kind of geopolitical fault line: Below is the paranoid assessment of one scholar in China of a recent attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army that killed three Confucius Institute staffers in Pakistan, as cited by Tuvia Gering in his latest newsletter: Terrorism in Pakistan, militarism in Japan, and utopianism in China.
If the information provided by Pakistani intelligence is correct, then the ongoing terrorist activities in Pakistan, particularly terrorism targeting Chinese nationals, are, based on their assessment, a proxy war in which Indian and U.S. backing cannot be ruled out.
Our word of the day is unemployment or to lose your job (失业 shīyè).