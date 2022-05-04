Links for Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
NFTs are not dead yet in China
China’s tech giants are having FOMO on NFTs / TechCrunch
Despite a warning from a group of industry associations in China against the potential financial risks of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), China’s tech giants are showing a growing interest in the space.
HSBC, Ping An, and corporate politics
HSBC and Ping An executives plan to discuss breakup proposal – source / Reuters
“HSBC and Ping An executives plan to meet in mid-May to discuss the Chinese insurer’s proposal that the bank should explore strategic options such as spinning off its Asian business, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.”
Top analyst who was suspended on social media leaves brokerage
China analyst leaves state-owned brokerage after bearish commentaries / Reuters
“Hong Hao, a managing director and head of research at Bank of Communications International (BoCom International), has left the brokerage, a spokesperson for the firm told Reuters on Wednesday.”
Influential China strategist leaves job at bocom, DJ reports / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. moves to sanction China’s surveilling eye
U.S. plans to impose sanctions on China’s Hikvision -FT / Reuters
U.S. moves towards imposing sanctions on Chinese tech group Hikvision / FT (paywall)
Nomura brings in new bosses
Nomura hires three managing directors to boost China deals / Bloomberg (paywall)
Nomura Holdings Inc. hired three managing directors in Hong Kong to bolster its investment banking business in China.
“Ma” media mayhem
China’s CCTV in spotlight after ‘Ma’ arrest report shakes market / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“An ambiguous news report that sparked a fall in the shares of Alibaba Group Holding became the subject of intense speculation in China on Wednesday.”
A Chinese man called ‘Ma’ was detained. The news wiped $26 billion off Alibaba’s stock / CNN
A bang for your buck on Alibaba
Alibaba targets bargain-hunting shoppers to boost slowing sales growth / FT (paywall)
“Chinese ecommerce group’s Taobao Deals app is aimed at the estimated 930 million consumers in smaller and less affluent cities.”
China’s trending toys
Pop Mart: Toymaker behind China’s collectibles craze looks to the west / FT (paywall)
“Pop Mart spawned a frenzied market for its toys by successfully navigating China’s powerful but fickle youth culture trends…Now the group is turning its attention to international expansion.”
China’s ties with Russia send jitters around the world
China wary of Russia-type sanctions, but Beijing’s ‘financial nuclear bombs’ are a powerful deterrent / SCMP (paywall)
Fearful of getting cut off, China pushes for self-reliance / WSJ (paywall)
China’s independent refiners start buying Russian oil at steep discounts / FT (paywall)
As China maintains ties with Russia, Europe turns to Japan and India / Politico
“Tokyo and New Delhi become the EU’s Asian destinations of choice because Beijing is so closely linked to Moscow.”
How Beijing keeps pace with the country’s economic development
China’s land finance by Lan Xiaohuan / Pekingnology
Pekingnology translates an excerpt from 2021 Chinese best seller Embedded Power: Chinese Government and Economic Development by Lán Xiǎohuān 兰小欢, an associate professor at Fudan University.
China’s PBOC pledges policy support to counter pandemic woes / Reuters
China’s Central Bank pledges ‘normalized’ supervision for tech platforms / Bloomberg (paywall)
Biden pushes for computing power to compete with China
Biden orders quantum computing push as China challenge grows / Bloomberg (paywall)
“President Joe Biden will sign directives on Wednesday aimed at preparing the U.S for a new era of quantum computing, as Chinese agencies and companies pour billions of dollars into the next-generation technology.”
Biden accuses China trying to meddle with competition bill / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.S. President Joe Biden accused China of trying to interfere in congressional negotiations over a broad competition bill that would bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.”
Hong Kong’s beleaguered press freedom
Hong Kong tanks to 148th in press freedom as Beijing tightens grip / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Hong Kong tumbled to 148th place from 80th in this year’s World Press Freedom Index by a global media watchdog, after Beijing’s crackdown shuttered multiple independent outlets in the territory.”
Hong Kong falls to a new low in global press freedom index as Jimmy Lai stands trial / Radio Free Asia
U.S. Secretary of State calls China the biggest violator of press freedoms, citing detention data / SCMP (paywall)
COVID zero is costing companies a pretty penny
China lockdowns erode multinationals’ revenues / FT (paywall)
Estée Lauder cuts sales forecast because of China lockdowns / FT (paywall)
Shanghai lockdown reignites supply-chain problems for U.S. companies / WSJ (paywall)
Yum Brands earnings miss estimates as China weighs on KFC, Pizza Hut sales / CNBC
China coronavirus: Mass-testing push could cost 1.7 trillion yuan a year if rolled out across country / SCMP (paywall)
“As more and more Chinese cities implement regular coronavirus testing, there are indications that a nationwide roll-out of mass testing in all first- and second-tier cities could cost China 1.5% of its entire 2021 gross domestic product this year.”