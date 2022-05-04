News Briefing for Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Beijing shuts down large chunks of its public transport: About 15% of the subway network and 158 bus routes have been closed as the Chinese capital extended COVID-19 curbs on public venues on Wednesday.
- Overseas arrivals to the city, however, now only have to stay in quarantine facilities for 10 days, as opposed to 14.
Finger-licking losses in fast food: In the first quarter of 2022, Yum China 百胜中国, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep Hotpot, and other cheap restaurant brands in China, reported revenues of $2.67 billion, an increase of 4% year-on-year, but net profits of only $102 million, a decrease of 56% year-on-year. The company says that the effects of the current COVID lockdowns are much more severe than during the first quarter of 2020.
Shanghai pledges to restart construction: The local government announced it will allow work to resume at major building sites to help get people back to work, including projects under tech giants Alibaba and Tencent.
- Delivery drivers, the lifeline for many locked-in residents, have been sleeping in cars, underpasses, or on the street — often for weeks on end.
- Shanghai-based rights activist Jì Xiàolóng 季孝龙 vowed to keep speaking out against rights abuses in the city upon his release from police custody. On Saturday, Ji was taken in for questioning after he posted a petition to several social media platforms calling on Beijing and Shanghai authorities to suspend the COVID-zero policy and compensate Chinese citizens and businesses for the economic losses it incurred.
Didi is getting probed: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Chuxing over its bungled $4 billion New York listing, adding more pressure on the Chinese ride-hailing giant, which both American and Chinese governments are scrutinizing.
“Beijing orders ‘stress test’ as fears of Russia-style sanctions mount” reports the Guardian: “According to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, an extensive exercise began around late February and early March when western allies imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow.”
Southern China is still booming: Guangdong ($431.13 billion) and Jiangsu ($421.45 billion) had the largest GDP in the first quarter of all Chinese provinces and regions, exceeding 2 trillion yuan. Shandong ($301.45 billion) came in at just under 2 trillion yuan.
Rail car loading record: According to the Shanghai office of China Railway 中国国家铁路集团, the Yangtze River Delta railway delivered a total of more than 17 million tons of goods in April, and on May 1 loaded 13,731 train cars, a new record for a single day.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).