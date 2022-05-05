Editor’s Note for Thursday, May 5, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

The Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee “met today and made clear to anyone still not paying attention that it has decided to continue with the ‘dynamic COVID zero’ policy,” writes Bill Bishop in his Sinocism newsletter today. “‘Persistence is victory,’ the meeting declared.”

This means there is no end in sight to the lockdowns in Chinese cities that are tanking the country’s economy.

Our word of the day is persistence is victory or, as I prefer to translate it, if you’re still alive, you’re ahead of the game (坚持就是胜利 jiānchí jiù shì shènglì).

There are only a few tickets left for the SupChina Women’s Conference Gala Dinner on May 20. This year’s honorees:

  • Ambassador Katherine Tai, the 19th United States Trade Representative
  • Joyce Chang, Chair of Global Research for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank
  • Roberta Lipson, CEO of New Frontier Health, Founder of United Family Healthcare
  • Merit Janow, Independent Chair of the Board of Directors at Mastercard

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

