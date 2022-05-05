Editor’s Note for Thursday, May 5, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
The Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee “met today and made clear to anyone still not paying attention that it has decided to continue with the ‘dynamic COVID zero’ policy,” writes Bill Bishop in his Sinocism newsletter today. “‘Persistence is victory,’ the meeting declared.”
This means there is no end in sight to the lockdowns in Chinese cities that are tanking the country’s economy.
Our word of the day is persistence is victory or, as I prefer to translate it, if you’re still alive, you’re ahead of the game (坚持就是胜利 jiānchí jiù shì shènglì).
