Highlighted Links for Thursday, May 5, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Big Tech bosses retreat from social media
Didi, Lenovo founders go private on China social media, join retreat from spotlight / Reuters
“The president of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and her father, the founder of Lenovo, have ended their public presence on China’s main social media site.”
Brands are sliding into Chinese customer’s DMs
China’s latest marketing trend: Salesbots pretending to be your friend / Rest of World
Thousands of entrepreneurs in China are using WeChat to “capitalize on a marketing trend that has taken the country’s ecommerce industry by storm: private traffic.”
Apple still dominates China’s luxury phone market
Chinese smartphone-makers must spend big to challenge Apple, Oppo’s China chief says / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese smartphone-makers will only be able to challenge Apple’s dominance in the country’s luxury phone market if they continue to pour cash into technology, Oppo’s China chief said. Apple’s iPhones made up 63.5% of the over-$600 market in China last year, compared to just over 55% in 2020, per a report (link in Chinese) from Counterpoint Research.
Will COVID lockdowns turn EU firms away from China?
Big part of German industry mulling Plan B to China, lobby says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A large part of the manufacturing-focused companies that power Germany’s economy are rethinking their ties to China, the head of a major lobby group said.”
China’s COVID policies have european companies wary of investing / NYT (paywall)
“Lockdowns and supply chain issues have soured European businesses in China on the idea of further investment in the country, a survey finds.”
European companies in China cut revenue forecasts on COVID zero / Bloomberg (paywall)
Zero-COVID policy forces European companies to mull China exit / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
‘We will vote with our feet’: European businesses warn China over zero-COVID policy / FT (paywall)
Labor Day woes
China’s box office, train ticket and real estate sales plunge over holiday / Caixin (paywall)
Over the holidays, movie theater box office revenue plummeted 82.3% from last year’s holiday period to 297 million yuan ($44.9 million), per data from Dengta, while the number of new home sales in 30 major cities plunged 73.1% year-on-year, per Nomura.
Labor Day holiday report card / Trivium China (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Woman rescued, death toll hits 26 in Changsha building collapse
China building collapse: Woman rescued from rubble after six days / BBC
China’s ‘miracle’ survivor pulled from rubble of illegally built 6- storey building more than 88 hours after disaster / SCMP (paywall)
Death toll rises to 26 in central China building collapse / AP
A survivor is found almost 6 days after building collapses in China / NPR
Building collapse in China’s Changsha kills 26 / Reuters
Male spiders literally catapult themselves to escape being eaten by their mates
Females of a spider species decide if mate is worthy by forcing it to catapult away after copulation or else she’ll eat him / SCMP (paywall)
The spider, which is common in central China, has “evolved its front legs that act as catapults to rapidly ‘fling’ the males away from the females after mating to avoid getting eaten by their partners.”
Backstory behind China’s beached whales
What’s leaving cetaceans stranded on China’s coasts? / Sixth Tone
“Experts say human activities and climate change are proving detrimental to the survival of aquatic animals globally.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Australia and New Zealand still simmering over China-Solomons security deal
New Zealand foreign minister blames ‘relationship failure’ for China-Solomons security deal / Guardian
“The shock over China’s security deal with Solomon Islands is evidence of ‘a relationship failure,’ New Zealand’s foreign affairs minister has said, confirming that the pact took New Zealand, Australia and other Pacific nations completely by surprise.”
Australia defends Solomon Islands ties as row over China escalates / BBC
Solomons, China dominate Australia defense debate ahead of polls / Bloomberg (paywall)
Morrison defends management of Australia’s ties to Solomons / AP
Ghana’s trade deficit with China
China’s role in Ghana’s ballooning economic crisis / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“Ghana, like most African countries, runs a large deficit with China by importing vastly more than it sells in return. This has added pressure to the country’s weakening currency, now among the world’s worst-performing, and contributed to surging inflation.”
Blinken gets COVID ahead of China speech
Blinken tests positive for COVID-19, delays China policy speech / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home in the coming days, prompting him to postpone a key China policy speech that had been scheduled for Thursday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Eco-friendly imperial clothing
Chinese imperial court clothes made with plastic, scraps and recycled materials a hit in China / SCMP (paywall)
“A collection of dresses inspired by those worn by ancient Chinese emperors and consorts made from plastic bags, discarded fabrics, and other household scraps have proved a hit on mainland Chinese social media.”
Acclaimed poet remarries despite being bashed by critics
A disabled Chinese poet’s wedding plan invites cheers and jeers / Sixth Tone
Acclaimed poet Yu Xiuhua’s views on sex and relatationships have often been slammed as “vulgar,” with many critics saying she would never find love again after a divorce. She just got remarried.