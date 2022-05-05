Links for Thursday, May 5, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Mr. Ma and China’s jittery tech industry
The other Mr. Ma: Mistaken identity symbol of China’s tech woes / Washington Post (paywall)
“A mistaken identity panic over an arrested ‘Mister Ma’ in China — which investors briefly feared might be the prominent billionaire founder of Internet giant Alibaba — reflected the skittishness in China’s tech industry as it suffers from a bevy of woes.”
Unemployment looms over lockdowns
‘I’m very anxious’: China’s lockdowns leave millions out of work / NYT (paywall)
“Migrant workers and recent college graduates have been hit hardest by shuttered factories, closed construction sites and an anemic job market.”
China will roll out more support measures to stabilize jobs – cabinet / Reuters
Baidu aims for the cloud
Baidu adjusts leadership to prioritize AI and cloud business / TechNode
Baidu’s CEO announced a new round of leadership changes on Thursday. Shen Dou, an executive vice president, will lead Baidu’s AI Cloud Group.
China’s COVID shotmaker surged 3,700% last year
Chinese COVID-19 vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech’s sales shot up 37 times in 2021 / TechNode
China’s COVID-19 vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech recorded sales of $19.4 billion for the year, a 3,700% increase from sales of $510.6 million recorded in 2020. The company’s net income also grew by 7,700% to $14.5 billion for 2021.
Services slump over COVID curbs
China’s services activity plunges to lowest since early 2020 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s services activity slumped to its weakest level in more than two years in April as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns continued to pummel consumer spending and threaten economic growth.”
China’s services sector in doldrums as COVID-19 Lockdowns Bite / WSJ (paywall)
Will Beijing change its tune on Big Tech?
China plans policies to rescue growth, support tech firms / Bloomberg (paywall)
New China policies to support Big Tech platforms in innovation, globalization, official newspaper says / SCMP (paywall)
Discussing capital in the capital / Trivium China (paywall)
COVID lockdowns and other updates
China’s lockdown strategy draws criticism from Fauci / Bloomberg (paywall)
How COVID-scarred Shanghai will finally exit lockdown / CNN
‘No end in sight’: In Beijing, fears of Shanghai-style lockdown / Al Jazeera
Scattered, hidden COVID infection sources remain in Beijing city-official / Reuters
Chinese netizens respond to ‘uplifting’ COVID news: “We’re not that dumb” / What’s on Weibo
“A viral WeChat blog criticizes Chinese journalists for ‘dumbing down’ and exaggerating Shanghai COVID news.”
China to fight comments, actions denying its COVID response policy -state media / Reuters
“China will fight any comments and actions that distort, doubt or deny the country’s COVID-19 response policy, state television reported on Thursday, after a meeting of the country’s highest decision-making body.”
Chinese capital issues work from home orders to stem COVID-19 outbreak / SCMP (paywall)
Shanghai children’s study finds shorter COVID-19 fever, fewer symptoms / SCMP (paywall)
COVID-hit Beijing returns to work after subdued Labor Day break / Reuters
Hong Kong reopens beaches, Beijing relaxes quarantine rules / AP
In COVID-19 battle, Taiwan finds alternative to Chinese-style lockdowns / WSJ (paywall)
The long COVID tail / Trivium China (paywall)
Six signs that will tell us when China is abandoning COVID zero / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Experts say Beijing will move gradually to dismantle its rigid zero tolerance policy rather than end all curbs overnight.”
Deaths under quarantine in Hong Kong
Hong Kong actor’s death sparks calls to ditch quarantine rules / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A veteran actor’s death at a Hong Kong quarantine hotel has sparked calls to ditch the virus measure, as figures obtained by Nikkei Asia showed that at least 5 people have died during their confinement since December 2020.”
China’s favorite fluffy idol
China’s obsessive ‘Duffy the Disney bear’ fandom explained / Radii China
Disney’s Duffy and Friends franchise has performed better in China than in many other parts of the world, with Duffy the Disney Bear now drawing widespread fandom all over the nation.
Communist Party youths launch NFTs
China’s Communist Youth League the latest state-backed group to embrace NFTs, with tokens marking its centennial / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s Communist Youth League, a cradle for generations of Communist Party leaders, has embraced NFTs to mark its 100th anniversary.”
Chinese indie music
Chinese indie band Fazi find new inspiration in the liquid of life / Radii China
“After starring in the hit show ‘The Big Band,’ Fazi deep dives into the themes of water and birth for their latest album ‘Folding Story.’”