News Briefing for Thursday, May 5, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Hong Kong’s single-candidate “election” will take place this Sunday: John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo) is having a closed-door campaign rally on Friday, a few days before he is expected to take the city’s top leadership position this weekend under the new “patriots-only” scheme. Read his political manifesto here.
- Hong Kong should “absolutely” give young people arrested during the 2019 anti-extradition protests a second chance, Lee said.
China’s central bank promises more coal and support for tech: The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced on its website today an increase of 100 billion yuan ($15.13 billion) to the loan quota for supporting the clean and efficient utilization of coal, among a raft of other statements, including support for SMEs, consumption, housing, employment, logistics, and “normalized” financial supervision of internet platform companies.
Tesla to set up second factory in Shanghai: China Securities Journal has confirmed from multiple sources a report from Reuters that Tesla plans to build a new factory next to its current factory in Shanghai. The new plant is expected to produce Model 3s and Model Ys with an estimated annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles.
CATL takes a dive: The stock price of electric car battery manufacturer CATL dropped 10% in early trading today. Just before the May Day holiday, CATL had disclosed disappointing results for the first quarter, with net profits declining by 23.6% year-on-year to 1.49 billion yuan ($225.43 million).
More people died of COVID than we thought: About one in every 500 people around the world died from COVID, or about three times as many people as previously recorded, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) that puts the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 at approximately 14.9 million people.
