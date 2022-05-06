It will be COVID-zero until the fall — Editor’s Note for Friday, May 6, 2022
A note for Weekly newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
This is our world as revealed by some headlines today:
- Chinese social media groups reveal nationalist influencers blogging from abroad / Financial Times
- Xi Jinping’s renewed commitment to zero-COVID rattles markets in China / Financial Times
- China’s economic troubles won’t stay at home / Wall Street Journal
Our phrase of the week is: So bored, his balls ache (闲得蛋疼 xián de dàn téng).