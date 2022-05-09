Editor’s Note for Monday, May 9, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
A quick plug:
Our Women’s Conference in New York on May 19-20 is sold out in the main room but there are still tickets for the spillover room and for the online events. Speakers include Joyce Chang of JP Morgan, Mattie Bekink of The Economist Group, Sara Yang Bosco of Emerson Electric, and Roberta Lipson of United Family Healthcare and Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative.
This week on Sinica, Deborah Seligsohn returns to the show to talk about the sad state of U.S.-China scientific collaboration. Access subscribers can download the ad-free, full-length preview version of the show using any podcast app. To learn how to download this podcast, contact us at subscriptions@supchina.com.
Our word of the day is Pikachu (比卡超 bǐ kǎ chāo or bei2 kaa1 ciu1 in Cantonese), the name of the Pokémon game character and a nickname for newly selected Hong Kong chief executive John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo) because of the similarities in their names.