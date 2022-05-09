Highlighted Links for Monday, May 9, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Sales are down at the world’s factory
Why is China’s powerful export engine losing steam? / Caixin (paywall)
China’s exporters battered by lockdowns and global inflation / FT (paywall)
China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus / AP
Xiaomi’s troubles in India
Indian court pauses takeover of Xiaomi’s assets / Caixin (paywall)
“An Indian court has put a hold on a government seizure of 55.5 billion rupees ($725 million) in assets belonging to Xiaomi Corp.’s India unit, allowing the company to use the assets to pay salaries and other operating costs.”
Treat Chinese firms fairly, Beijing tells India after Xiaomi’s threat claim / Reuters
Where can a Chinese crypto billionaire call home?
Born to run / The Wire
After capitalizing on China’s crypto boom, Binance CEO Zhào Chángpéng 赵长鹏 a.k.a. “CZ” fled China just in the nick of time — and he’s been running ever since.
Beijing tightens livestreaming rules for kids
China’s livestream platforms ordered to stop minors tipping / Caixin (paywall)
“Platforms are now prohibited from offering minors access to functions which would induce them to send money to livestream hosts.”
China to ban minors from tipping livestreamers, watching after 10 p.m. / CNBC
China bans younger livestream users from sending virtual gifts / Bloomberg (paywall)
How are internet companies coping with new algorithm rules?
China’s regulations on recommendation algorithms / China AI
A month after China passed new regulations governing how companies use personalization algorithms and the personal data they suck up, companies have already gone some way to comply.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Tainted blood pressure pills
‘Please pay attention’: Scientist flagged heart-pill toxins early on / Bloomberg (paywall)
“An expert at the China-based company that made tainted drug ingredients warned in an email of contamination risks a year before a global recall.”
Rising sea levels
China’s sea levels touched new high in 2021, government study shows / Reuters
“China’s sea levels reached their highest on record last year, swelled by rising water temperatures and the melting of glaciers and polar ice caps, the government said in a report.”
How green is China’s Belt and Road?
China’s green Belt and Road push leaves plenty of gray areas / Bloomberg (paywall)
“While a significant amount of coal projects have been canceled, a lack [of] clarity means the dirtiest fossil fuel could still find support.”
Earthquake shakes Taiwan
Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude quake, no damage reported / Reuters
“Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Monday as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan’s eastern coast, but there were no reports of damage.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Taiwan and China, Ukraine and Russia
China says it conducted exercises near Taiwan / Reuters
“China’s armed forces carried out another round of exercises near Taiwan last week to improve joint combat operations, the People’s Liberation Army said on Monday, after the Chinese-claimed island reported a spike in activity.”
China makes second largest incursion into Taiwan air defense zone / Al Jazeera
Taiwan says hopes world would sanction China if it invades / Reuters
“Taiwan hopes that the world would sanction China like it is sanctioning Russia for its war on Ukraine if Beijing invaded the island, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮 Wú Zhāoxiè) said on Saturday.”
U.S. presses Taiwan to buy weapons more suited to win against China / NYT (paywall)
“The Biden administration’s push for Taiwan to order missiles and smaller arms for asymmetric warfare has gained urgency since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
Confronting Russia will deter China, says Japanese defense minister / Washington Post (paywall)
“A strong international response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is critical to deterring China from embarking on territorial conquests in Taiwan or the South China Sea, said Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.”
CIA director says China ‘unsettled’ by Ukraine war / FT (paywall)
Chinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict, says CIA director / CNBC
Zambia’s minister calls on China to help its debt crisis
China should lead Zambia’s debt talks, minister says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China should head the creditors committee being formed to renegotiate Zambia’s foreign debt because that will help accelerate the resolution process, the southern African country’s finance minister said.”
Online nationalists scramble for cover after social media outs their locations
Chinese social media groups reveal nationalist influencers blogging from abroad / FT (paywall)
“User location information made public by leading Chinese social media companies has revealed that posts of some of the country’s most prominent hardline online nationalists come from abroad.”
Chinese internet users buy fake covers after social media forcefully reveal their locations / TechNode
“IP proxy services have become a sought-after tool in China less than a month after the country’s main social media platforms started to reveal all users’ location information.”
China wants IP rights on COVID vaccines
China rejects its exclusion from WTO vaccine waiver proposal / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China objected to a key provision of a World Trade Organization proposal to waive intellectual-property rights for COVID-19 vaccines that Beijing said would discourage shipments of doses to poorer nations.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Will foreigners ever return to China?
Eventually, China’s borders will reopen. Will foreigners return? / Sixth Tone
U.S. lobby fears ‘exodus’ of foreign staff in China due to COVID measures / Reuters
Chinese cancel culture
Weibo’s doctrine of the mean / Sixth Tone
“Why is moral condemnation such a popular weapon on the Chinese internet? It starts with the breakdown of the traditional moral order.”
Unlawful dog parents
The trials of owning an illegal dog in Beijing / FT (paywall)
“In China’s strictest city for dog-owners, a growing community of big dog-lovers learns how to live on the wrong side of the law.”
Schools are now teaching life skills to Chinese children
Chinese children will now learn to farm and cook at school / Sixth Tone
All primary and secondary schools have been ordered to set up compulsory “labor” courses under a newly revised national curriculum starting in September.