Links for Monday, May 9, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Money in mian
Is noodle chain the new blue ocean for China tech VCs? / TechNode
Venture-capital funds are pouring money into new noodle chain brands in China, with the market scale of Chinese noodle restaurants is expected to be worth 346 billion yuan ($52 billion) by 2022.
BioGene files for Hong Kong IPO
China skincare leader Giant BioGene files for Hong Kong IPO / Caixin (paywall)
“Giant BioGene, China’s largest supplier of collagen-based skincare products, has filed for a Hong Kong IPO, joining the growing list of Chinese companies seeking to tap into global capital through the financial hub as they shy away from increasingly problematic U.S. listings.”
Xpeng goes from free charging to charging fees
Xpeng ends unlimited free charging for new customers / TechNode
“Xpeng Motors will no longer offer lifetime free charging across its charging infrastructure network for new buyers starting May 9.”
China’s COVID lockdowns drag on and on and on
Videos of people dragged into quarantine censored in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Videos of people being dragged from their homes by health workers in hazmat suits coursed through Chinese social media Sunday before being pulled down on some platforms, as Shanghai’s lockdown enters its seventh week and pandemic restrictions continue to be intensified in Beijing.”
Shanghai intensifies lockdown as Xi Jinping insists on zero-COVID / CNN
Apple’s China engineers keep products flowing as COVID shuts out U.S. staff / WSJ (paywall)
“Tech giant passes more authority to local workers, uses live streaming and augmented reality to ensure products made in China come out on time.”
Chaos at Apple supplier shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown / Reuters
China’s COVID lockdowns are hitting more than just Shanghai and Beijing / CNBC
Shanghai approves 21 express delivery firms to resume operations / TechNode
“The Shanghai Postal Administration (SPA) released an initial whitelist of express delivery firms that have been approved to resume operations in the city on May 8. The list includes 21 express firms, including China Post, SF Express, and JD.com’s delivery firm.”
Has Shanghai been Xinjianged? / NYT (paywall)
“Shanghai used to be the glamorous China, while Xinjiang was the dark China. Now both are casualties of authoritarian excess.”
New York hospitals battle supply shortages on Shanghai lockdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
‘We are now moving from zero COVID’: Taiwan pivots as Beijing doubles down / NYT (paywall)
“The government’s shift reflects a recognition that stringent pandemic measures were stifling economic activity and eroding the island’s international competitiveness.”
Beijing district shuts gyms, cinemas to halt COVID spread / Bloomberg (paywall)
Workers at Apple China plant clash with guards over lockdowns / Bloomberg (paywall)
MacBook, iPad suppliers’ April revenue plunges amid China lockdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Shanghai tightens pandemic rules as Beijing calls for victory over virus / WSJ (paywall)
Beijing residents keep faith with government’s zero-COVID strategy / WSJ (paywall)
Overshadowed by Shanghai, millions caught in China’s forgotten lockdowns / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai tightens lockdown despite falling COVID cases / AP
China’s unvaccinated elderly prevent an end to COVID lockdowns / Washington Post (paywall)
Xi demands zero tolerance for COVID and critics / Trivium China (paywall)
Shanghai’s lockdown rules aren’t the same for everyone / Sixth Tone
‘Like a prison’: Shanghai, Beijing ratchet up COVID curbs / Reuters
‘Stop asking why’: Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown / Reuters
Shanghai tightens lockdown to hit zero-COVID goal by late May / Reuters
Shanghai lockdown tests Xi Jinping’s loyalties in China’s Communist party / FT (paywall)
Several Chinese regions to delay savings bond issuances to keep COVID at bay / Caixin (paywall)
Actors now can’t get paid in cash
Chinese actors no longer to receive paychecks in cash / Sixth Tone
“Amid tax evasion cases involving high-profile celebrities in recent years, the country’s entertainment industry body has barred actors in television, film, and online series from getting paid in cash for their work.”
Texas Instruments denies layoffs in Shanghai
Texas Instruments denies firing staff as Shanghai microcontroller unit disbanded / Caixin (paywall)
“American semiconductor giant Texas Instruments Inc. said Sunday it has not fired any employees in China, but in a statement to Caixin it did not deny reports it has disbanded its Shanghai microcontroller (MCU) research and development unit.”
ByteDance eyes young livestreaming professionals
ByteDance releases dedicated livestreaming device aimed at professional users / TechNode
“TikTok owner ByteDance has released an all-in-one video and audio streaming device and corresponding app for professional livestreamers, priced at RMB 15,800 ($2,351), Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Monday.”
Is the way Chinese people talk about COVID making things worse?
China’s ‘sheep people’: The stigmatization of COVID patients / What’s on Weibo
“As many people face COVID-related discrimination in China after testing positive, social media users are now speaking out against popular (online) language that refers to COVID patients as ‘sheep,’ saying the way people talk about the virus is worsening existing stigmatization.”
China’s grim job market
China premier warns of ‘grave’ jobs situation amid lockdowns / Bloomberg (paywall)
China stocks drop again as Li’s warning on jobs adds to concerns / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s very crowded class of 2022 fights for fewer jobs / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Complex and grim / Trivium China (paywall)
Is group buying on the decline?
China’s massive community-buying industry is collapsing / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The government has soured on the tactics of tech platforms that help neighbors buy groceries at bulk rates.”
Australia simmers over China-Solomons deal
China tensions dominate Australia-Solomons diplomats’ meeting / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia PM to ‘ensure’ no Chinese base on Solomon Islands / AFP via Al Jazeera
“Australia will work with its allies to ensure China does not set up a military base in the Solomon Islands, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged during a heated pre-election debate.”
Australian, Solomon Islands ministers discuss China pact / AP
Australia aware of China plans for Solomon Islands wharves / AP
Australian leader silent on reaction to feared Chinese base / AP
China’s WNBA player
China’s 6-10 Han among international WNBA players to watch / AP
Hán Xù 韩旭, a six-foot-10-inch Chinese basketball player, is starting her second WNBA stint with the New York Liberty.
Sporting events curbed over COVID
International sporting events nixed due to COVID controls / Trivium China (paywall)
2 Diamond League track meets in China called off / AP
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19 / AP
Can China’s faltering film industry keep up?
China’s cinemas are struggling / Sixth Tone
“About a third of the country’s movie theaters are currently closed due to Omicron outbreaks. But industry players say they have broader worries about winning back audiences.”