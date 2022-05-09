News Briefing for Monday, May 9, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Peter Hessler, America’s most famous chronicler of contemporary China, has a new piece in the New Yorker:
One evening in mid-December of 2019, I was about to leave my office for class when my wife, Leslie, called. A friend had just sent her a message copied from Twitter:
American writer and journalist Peter Hessler, under Chinese name Ho Wei …who moved to China with his family in Aug. 2019 to teach Non-fiction writing at Sichuan University, has possibly been reported for his behavior/speech.
More from Peter Hessler: A Sinica podcast with Jeremy Goldkorn, Kaiser Kuo and Peter Hessler live at the NEXTChina 2021 Conference in New York.
COVID cancels AP exams in China: Eight Chinese cities have canceled the internationally recognized Advanced Placement (AP) exams over COVID lockdowns, threatening the overseas college prospects of many Chinese high school students.
- Click through to our NewBase for more than a dozen news stories about China and COVID from the last couple of days, but in brief: Beijing’s COVID zero policy is unchanged, most Shanghainese are still stuck in their apartments, and the economy is sputtering.
Beijing purges foreign computers: Government agencies and state-backed companies have been ordered to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within the next two years, marking a strong push by Beijing to tighten up on sensitive technologies.
BYD is getting probed: The Chinese automaker backed by Warren Buffett is being investigated by local authorities over allegations that one of its factories has been emitting toxic gases that have caused nosebleeds, coughing, and nausea for over 600 children living nearby.
China’s tech giants lost their shine: The top five Chinese tech giants — Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, JD.com, and Pinduoduo — have lost at least 46% of their combined market cap over the past two years. Apple, however, has more than doubled.
- See an infographic from Chinese financial media outlet Jin10 Data.
Grim employment outlook: China Customs reported today that China’s total trade in the first four months of the year was 12.58 trillion yuan ($1.88 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 7.9%, but Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 yesterday gave a pessimistic outlook for Chinese job seekers.
But there are millions of new companies: According to the State Administration for Market Regulation, as of the end of April, there were 158 million market businesses in China, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%. From January to April, almost 9 million new businesses were established, a year-on-year increase of 0.7%.
And companies continue to go public: From the beginning of January to May 5, 79 companies issued public offerings in China, with total fundraising of 128.77 billion yuan ($19.31 billion). In 2021, 516 companies issued public offerings with total fundraising of 899.34 billion yuan ($134.88 billion), a four-year high.
Auto sales fell but electric cars are up: The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimates that in April 2022, the sales volume of autos was 1.171 million vehicles, a decrease of 47.6% month-on-month and a year-on-year decrease of 48.1%.
- From January to April 2022, the sales volume is expected to be 7.68 million vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 12.3%.
- New energy vehicles have performed much better, however: BYD’s sales of new energy vehicles in the first quarter was 286,300 units, a year-on-year increase of 422.97%.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).