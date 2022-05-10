Highlighted Links for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Is BlackRock backing down from China?
BlackRock abandons bullish China call after stocks slump 28% / Bloomberg (paywall)
The world’s largest asset manager, with $10 trillion under management, is worried about COVID lockdowns and China-Russia ties.
Ukraine war is upending China insurance, aluminum, and energy
Ukraine war drives interest in China-Taiwan risk insurance / WSJ (paywall)
Ukraine war turns China into net exporter of aluminum / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
How the war in Ukraine is rattling China’s energy transition / Sixth Tone
Neither COVID nor lockdown stays these Louis Vuitton couriers from their Shanghai customers
Luxury brands navigate Shanghai’s lockdown to keep VIPs pampered / Reuters
Brands have overcome attendant delivery difficulties to gift provisions to “very important clients” (VICs), since the COVID-19 curbs closed stores and paralyzed online shopping in Shanghai.
Another step to the panopticon
When the internet knows where you live / Sixth Tone
Chinese online vendors help users hide their IP address location / Sixth Tone
The crackdown on China’s ‘moderate’ rights voices: How tweets are now landing people in prison / SCMP (paywall)
“A number of activists are facing years-long jail sentences for online posts and organizing private gatherings.”
Will China crack down on the cloud?
China’s private cloud giants sail into storm / Reuters
Big tech firms like Alibaba, Tencent, and others that are trying to replicate Amazon’s success in China face a darkening outlook for the nation’s cloud sector.
JD launches an online department store
JD rolls out online-to-offline department store business with plans for physical outlets / TechNode
“Chinese online retailer JD has launched a new department store channel by integrating several existing businesses from its fashion and lifestyle sections, including clothing, cosmetics, and housewares.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China moves one step closer to an mRNA vaccine
BioNTech completes Phase II trial of COVID-19 vaccine in China / Reuters
“Vaccine developer BioNTech completed a Phase II clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in China in January but has yet to release its results, a registry of such trials showed on Tuesday.”
Space hunt for Earth-like exoplanets
China is on the hunt for ‘Earth 2.0’ with proposed space telescope / Space
“China could soon begin its first space-based hunt for exoplanets, if a proposal from the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (SAO) gets the go-ahead this summer.”
China launches cargo craft to space station
Supplies launched to China’s new space station for next crew / AP
“A Chinese cargo vessel docked with the country’s under-construction space station Tuesday ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month.”
China launches Tianzhou 4 cargo craft to new Tiangong space station / Space
Tianzhou-4 cargo craft docks with Chinese space station / Space News
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China hits back at G7, EU concern over Hong Kong election process
Hong Kong’s Lee pledges to prioritize security, China ties / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s incoming leader John Lee vowed to further efforts to bolster national security and accelerate integration with mainland China, as he prepared to take power after a near-unanimous election by Beijing-controlled committee.”
Lam says Hong Kong now has China patriots firmly in charge / AP
China says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference / Reuters
“China said on Tuesday that an expression of concern by the Group of Seven industrialized nations over the selection process for Hong Kong’s new chief executive was interference in China’s internal affairs.”
G7 flags rights concerns in selection of new Hong Kong leader / Reuters
Hong Kong’s new leader is Beijing’s designated ‘enforcer’ / Politico
Ex-Supreme Court judge gets 14 years in prison
Former China Supreme Court judge handed 14-year prison sentence for corruption / Caixin (paywall)
Wánglínqīng 王林清, a former assistant judge that served at China’s top court, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for bribery and illegal state secrets, three years after a high-profile scandal.
Pro-Kremlin propaganda
China’s pro-Russia propaganda exposed by online activists / Guardian
“Mistranslations falsely blame Ukrainians for atrocities perpetrated by Russian forces against civilians.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Forging foreign papers
Applying for a Chinese passport? You may need a fake job offer / Sixth Tone
“China has stopped issuing passports for ‘non-essential reasons’ as part of its ‘COVID-zero’ policy. The result: a thriving market for fake foreign documents.”
Gen Z taste is changing the art market
$800,000 for skateboards: China’s Gen Z collectors upend the art market / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese collectors under 40 are reshaping the art market by pushing up prices for sneakers, cartoon-like art, luxury watches and vintage cigars — as all eyes turn to New York’s estimated $2 billion sales this week.”
Record-breaking fine art sales
Sotheby’s Hong Kong’s latest fine art sales reel in $496 million, led by an ink scroll by Chinese master Zhang Daqian / ArtNet
Sotheby’s reported its second-highest total for fine art sales in Hong Kong at HK$3.9 billion ($496 million), with a new all-time record for a work by the Chinese painter Zhāng Dàqiān 張大千, which soared past its high estimate of HK$70 million ($8.92 million) to land at HK$370 million ($47.2 million).