Links for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Xi Jinping and Party youths
Xi promotes Communist Party youth wing ahead of key congress / AP
“Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 on Tuesday promoted the role of the ruling Communist Party’s youth wing ahead of a key party congress later this year that comes amid rising economic and social pressures.”
Xi Jinping tells youth league to ‘dare to struggle’ and unify around the Communist Party / SCMP (paywall)
Geely and Renault seal a deal
Renault, China’s Geely deepen ties with Korean stake deal / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese auto giant Geely Automobile Holdings will buy a 34% stake in Renault’s Korean unit as the two carmakers deepen their cooperation on development of eco-friendly models in a market dominated by local brand Hyundai Motor Co.”
Geely signs deal to buy 34% of Renault’s South Korea business / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
NetEase, gaming giant
China’s No. 2 video game company is coming for consoles / Bloomberg (paywall)
NetEase opened its first game development studio in the U.S., the latest move in a years-long quest to expand beyond China.
Games giant’s pitch for global talent: ‘Embrace your inner geek’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Dutch firm blacklists China assets
China assets blacklisted by Dutch fund manager using new ESG Tool / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A Dutch investment firm with $118 billion under management has started blacklisting a number of assets from China, after developing a new screening tool to catch environmental, social and governance risks.”
Goldman Sachs names new co-head for China arm
Goldman to relocate Morse as co-head for China business / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Goldman Sachs Group Inc. appointed E.G. Morse to co-lead the China business and will relocate him to Shanghai as the U.S. bank continues to ramp up in the world’s second-largest economy.”
China’s once troubled but now booming coffee startup denies HK IPO
Nasdaq-delisted Luckin Coffee denies it’s planning Hong Kong IPO / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese startup Luckin Coffee Inc., which was delisted from the Nasdaq in June 2020 following a fake revenue scandal, has denied rumors that it is mulling an IPO in Hong Kong, stressing that it remains ;committed to the U.S. capital markets.’”
Beijing City wants more NEVs
China’s capital wants a bigger share of NEVs on its roads / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s capital has vowed to increase the share of new-energy vehicles on the city’s roads as part of a five-year local traffic plan that foreshadows fewer restrictions on the purchase of passenger cars.”
BYD cuts production over pollution scandal
Chinese carmaker BYD cuts production over pollution claims / FT (paywall)
China’s second-largest car maker has curbed production at one of its biggest plants “after authorities opened an investigation into claims that pollution from the factory is harming local residents.”
Crypto watchers are still alive and well in China
China’s internet users are paying close attention to the crypto crash / TechCrunch
“While China has banned cryptocurrency trading, its people remain interested in the ups and downs of the crypto market, not least because many of them have found workarounds and continue to buy and sell all sorts of tokens.”
Sinosteel signs mega mine deal in Cameroon
China’s Sinosteel signs $690 million deal for Cameroon iron mine / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Sinosteel Corp. has signed a $690 million contract to exploit an iron ore mine in southern Cameroon amid a push to cut Chinese reliance on Australian and Brazilian ore.”
Shanghai lockdowns grind on and on: COVID updates
‘We are now moving from zero COVID’: Taiwan pivots as beijing doubles down / NYT (paywall)
“The government’s shift reflects a recognition that stringent pandemic measures were stifling economic activity and eroding the island’s international competitiveness.”
Shanghai’s COVID lockdown gets tougher: ‘If one person tests positive, the whole building isolates’ / WSJ (paywall)
Sony partially restarts Shanghai factory as lockdown continues / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Shanghai lockdown depresses China trade growth to 2-year low / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China ramps up support for small businesses hit by COVID / Caixin (paywall)
“China is calling on local governments to step up assistance to small and micro businesses amid headwinds brought by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.”
Hong Kong will ask China what it takes to open borders quarantine-free, Lam says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong will ask authorities in mainland China what the city must do in order to start quarantine-free travel after a virus outbreak in the financial hub late last year derailed discussions,” leader Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é) said.
China tightens COVID noose as Shanghai, Beijing cases linger / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai re-tightens on COVID, frustrating trapped residents / AP
Shanghai tightens lockdown despite falling COVID cases / AP
Economic toll of China’s latest outbreak ‘10 times more severe’ than Wuhan in 2020 / SCMP (paywall)
Escaping Shanghai’s lockdown / Sixth Tone
China’s drones fail to deploy during Shanghai lockdown as aerial delivery fleet grounded by tight airspace and flight rules / SCMP (paywall)
Fish farming and food security
Can fish farming solve China’s food security issues and the planet’s growing need for sustainable protein? / SCMP (paywall)
“‘Blue foods’ have a lower environmental impact compared to livestock, and aquaculture production for food consumption now exceeds that of wild capture.”
Engineer gets 14 years in prison in U.S. for dealing trade secrets to China
14-year sentence for engineer in China trade secrets case / AP
“A chemical engineer has been sentenced to 14 years in prison over what prosecutors say was a scheme to steal trade secrets about materials used in cans for soda and other drinks to benefit the Chinese government and a Chinese company.”
Chinese officials deliver hazy messages on economy and COVID
Mixed messages from top China leaders feed speculation of split / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng’s 李克强 warning of China’s ‘complicated and grave’ employment situation on Saturday was particularly dire, even for someone who has sounded the alarm for months. But it was also notable for another reason: It didn’t mention President Xi Jinping’s COVID-zero strategy.”
Breaking down China’s legislative agenda 2022 (Part III) / Beijing Channel
Macron and Xi talk on Ukraine
President Macron discussed Ukraine war with China’s Xi, France says / Reuters
“French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 on Tuesday discussed the war in Ukraine and the global food crisis arising from it, and called for an urgent ceasefire, the Elysee said after a phone call between the two leaders.”
China’s Xi warns of confrontations arising from Ukraine crisis / Reuters
China’s climate-focused funds double in size
China’s climate-focused funds surpass U.S. with $47 billion in assets / Bloomberg (paywall) “Chinese funds with a climate focus more than doubled their assets last year, passing the U.S. as the second-largest global market and bolstering Beijing’s push to meet its net-zero targets.”
Buoyancy breakthrough
Chinese scientists float new finding on buoyancy after eureka moment / SCMP (paywall)
“Scientists in Beijing have had their own eureka moment, finding in a recent study that objects dropped into water from different heights can have different submersion depths.”
Math genius solves a problem that left Ph.D. team stumped
Chinese ‘God Wei’ mathematical genius showcases talent by solving problem in one night that stumped team of PhDs for months / SCMP (paywall)
“A Chinese mathematical genius nicknamed ‘God Wei’ showcased his extraordinary talent when he solved a vexing problem in one night that had stumped a team of six PhD mathematicians for four months.”
Shanghai’s pirate prevention walls
The rise and fall of Shanghai’s city wall / Sixth Tone
“Hundreds of years ago, pirate attacks made Shanghai decide to build fortifications. Today, few traces remain.”