News Briefing for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Chinese vaccine shipments last year sank 97% last month: The number of times Chinese vaccines were used as boosters fell 98% in Pakistan, 93% in Indonesia, 92% in Bangladesh, and 74% in Brazil compared with in 2021, according to UNICEF data.
- The dramatic drop was in part due to the fact that Chinese vaccines were less effective with the more contagious Omicron variant, and to an uptick in the availability of more reliable shots from Pfizer and Moderna.
Bioeconomy is a new planning buzzword: The National Development & Reform Commission today released a bioeconomic development plan affecting a range of industries, including healthcare (genetic testing and vaccine R&D), agriculture (biological breeding technology and AI), and environmental protection (functional microorganisms and enzymes to combat pollution).
Fossil fuel imports are down but prices are up: China Customs reported today that in the first four months of the year, China imported 171 million tons of crude oil, 4.8% lower year-on-year but at an average import price of 4,323.6 yuan/ton ($643/ton), an increase of 54.3%. Imports of coal decreased by 16.2%, but the price was up by 109.1%, and imports of natural gas decreased by 8.9%, but the price was up by 72.1%.
Software engineering is the highest-paid major: According to data released today, of the 20 most popular college majors, newly employed software engineers earn a monthly salary of 7,205 yuan ($1,072) after six months of employment, the only major that exceeds 7,000 yuan, and the employment rate is 78%.
China hit back at the U.S. over Taiwan name change: China’s Foreign Ministry slammed the United States for changing the wording on a fact sheet about Taiwan on the State Department website. “This kind of political manipulation on the Taiwan question is an attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait,” wolf warrior spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said.
Henry Kissinger talked to the Financial Times: “In the period ahead of us, we should not lump Russia and China together as an integral element,” Kissinger said. He added:
I would suspect that any Chinese leader now would be reflecting on how to avoid getting into the situation in which Putin got himself into, and how to be in a position where in any crisis that might arise, they would not have a major part of the world turned against them.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).