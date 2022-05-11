Editor’s Note for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
LGBTQ life in China is the focus of our new column by Nathan Wei. The first installment is ‘Rose Boy’: How a death on campus changed LGBTQ education in Taiwan. In addition to the main topic described in the title, today Nathan summarizes news about China’s LGBTQ scene from political and social issues to nightlife. This week that includes:
- Mental health at the Beijing LGBT Center
- Censorship of gay themes in the Chinese release of the new Harry Potter movie
- LGBTQ rights in China: Challenges under Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and disputes in the U.S. over delayed congressional report
Our word of the day is 90 years old (九十岁 jiǔshí suì).