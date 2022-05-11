Highlighted Links for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Lululemon consumer boycott
Furious Chinese netizens are boycotting Lululemon / Jing Daily
Canadian fitness brand Lululemon was fined by Chinese authorities for selling poorly made products, sending online users on Weibo into an uproar.
Private equity fundraising hits new lows in China
China early-stage fundraising slides to lowest level since 2009 / FT (paywall)
“Fundraising by China-focused private equity investors has fallen to its lowest level in 13 years, as early-stage backers of the country’s start-up scene grapple with Beijing’s tech crackdown and zero-COVID policies.”
No education apps for preschoolers
Beijing bans preschool learning apps as crackdown on private tutoring continues / SCMP (paywall)
“The Beijing city government will no longer accept applications to launch new education apps for preschool children and will remove existing ones, as China’s crackdown on private tutoring continues.”
Sneaker shopping and a cup of coffee
Would you like coffee with your sneakers? Chinese sports brand Li-Ning registers its ‘Ning Coffee’ brand / What’s on Weibo
China’s leading sportswear brand Li-Ning Sports is hopping on the nation’s coffee craze: Li-Ning registered its coffee brand under the NING COFFEE trademark and reportedly confirmed that it will provide in-store coffee services to enhance customers’ shopping experiences in the near future.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Record-breaking rainfall and a few crocodiles on the loose
China, Hong Kong brace for potential record-breaking rainfall / Bloomberg (paywall)
Emergency alerts in China as authorities find missing young crocodiles after heavy rains cause reptiles to escape pen / SCMP (paywall)
Food security and worries over wheat
Videos of ruined wheat fields in China boost food security fears / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Videos showing acres of wheat in China being destroyed or cut down before they mature are going viral on social media, throwing doubts on the quality of the crop in some areas at a time when global prices are soaring.”
War and weather sent food prices soaring. Now, China’s harvest is uncertain. / NYT (paywall)
“Ukraine’s wheat exports have been mostly halted since Russia’s invasion, while drought has damaged crops in India and the United States. China’s upcoming harvest is another concern.”
A blood test for Alzheimers
Hong Kong scientists say blood test for detecting Alzheimer’s disease could become available to public by next year / SCMP (paywall)
“A test that uses a single drop of blood to determine if a person has Alzheimer’s disease could become available to the general public by next year, a group of Hong Kong scientists have said.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
United States and China face off on tariffs and Taiwan
U.S. intelligence officials warn China is ‘working hard’ to be able to take over Taiwan militarily / CNN
China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait / Reuters
Biden says White House could drop Trump China tariffs to lower consumer prices / CNBC
China implores U.S. to drop tariffs that punish Americans and Chinese alike / SCMP (paywall)
Fraying China and Australia relations
China’s top diplomat in Australia urges ‘stable relationship’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s ambassador to Australia has called on the nations to reach ‘a healthy and stable relationship’ after growing tensions in recent years, continuing a conciliatory tone five months into his posting in Canberra.”
China accuses Australia of having ‘ulterior motive’ when it voices concern about draft Solomons pact / SCMP (paywall)
Beijing and new leadership in the Philippines
China committed to friendship and working with Philippines under Marcos — embassy / Reuters
“China will continue to work together with the Philippines under its incoming president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who won this week’s election by a landslide, its embassy in Manila said on Wednesday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Art events postponed in Beijing
Gallery Weekend Beijing postponed as COVID restrictions tighten in Chinese capital / Art Newspaper
Gallery Weekend Beijing has postponed its 2022 edition indefinitely, as pandemic controls ramp up in the Chinese capital.
Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelganger
Elon Musk is eager to meet his Chinese doppelganger Yilong Musk / Radii China
“Mere days after Elon Musk shocked the world by acquiring Twitter, the billionaire generated online buzz again — this time, by expressing his desire to meet his Chinese doppelganger Yilong Musk (alias).”