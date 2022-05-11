Hong Kong police arrest 90-year-old religious leader and 74-year-old barrister for threatening ‘national security’
Being a nonagenarian spiritual leader won’t stop Hong Kong’s cops from arresting you if they deem you a threat to government rule. Today the territory's police nabbed a retired bishop, a former barrister and politician, a pop star, and a retired academic.
Hong Kong’s national security police arrested four people on Wednesday, including one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, and a former barrister, for “colluding with foreign forces.”
The four were trustees of the now-disbanded “612 Humanitarian Relief Fund” that helped pay legal and medical fees for protesters in Hong Kong who had been arrested during the anti-government protests in 2019. Those arrested are:
- Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun (陳日君 Chén Rìjūn), a 90-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong.
- Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee (吳靄儀 Wú Ǎiyí), a 74-year-old former opposition lawmaker who also served on the city’s Legislative Council.
- Denise Ho Wan-sze (何韻詩 Hé Yùnshī), a 45-year-old singer and actress.
- Hui Po-keung (許寶強 Xǔ Bǎoqiáng), a former Lingnan University academic, apparently in his early 60s.
The fifth trustee of the humanitarian fund, Cyd Ho Sau-lan (何秀蘭 Hé Xiùlán, age 67), is already in jail for her role in illegal assemblies.
Cardinal Zen has been an outspoken advocate of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement that began in 2019, and a critic of the Vatican for its growing relationship with Beijing, drawing the ire of pro-Beijing commentators.
- In 2020, Zen had tried and failed to meet Pope Francis on a trip to the Vatican in hopes of persuading him to appoint a new bishop in Hong Kong who could be “trusted by people.”
- “The Holy See has learned with concern the news of Cardinal Zen’s arrest and is following the evolution of the situation with extreme attention,” the Pope’s press office stated.
The arrests follow the recent rubber-stamp election of John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo), a former top security official, as Hong Kong’s new chief executive. Lee’s appointment was a signal to many of Beijing’s expanded control over the territory since passing the national security law in 2020. But the arrests should surprise no one:
- Chinese state news branded leading pro-democracy figures as a “new Gang of Four” that “colluded” with foreign forces back in 2019.
- In April 2020, Hong Kong police arrested 15 well-known pro-democracy leaders for their roles in allegedly organizing and participating in unlawful mass assemblies.
- A Hong Kong court extended the jail time for media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng) and banned the annual June 4 gatherings last year.
Meanwhile, the controversial legislation of Article 23 in Hong Kong’s own Basic Law — which prohibits any act of treason, secession, sedition, or subversion against the central government — has been delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak. The last and only other attempt to legislate the bill, which was shelved after more than 500,000 people took to the streets in protest, was back in 2003.