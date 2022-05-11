Links for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Bosch stays bullish
Bosch remains committed to Chinese market despite lockdowns, company’s China president says / TechNode
“Despite being hit by China’s latest wave of COVID-19 cases and struggling to ramp up production amid the country’s related lockdowns, Bosch continues to view China as a hugely important market and remains committed to the country in the long term, the company’s China president said on Tuesday.”
NIO and Tencent launch joint in-car radio channel
NIO teams up with Tencent News to launch news radio channel / TechNode
“Chinese EV maker NIO announced a partnership with Tencent News on May 7 to launch a news radio channel for NIO Radio, the exclusive in-car radio service for NIO users.”
Pricier chips
TSMC to raise chip production price by 6% next year / TechNode
Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC said it will raise production prices by 6% from January 2023, Taiwan media UDN reports, following a 7% to 20% increase in August 2021.
Beike joins in on job cuts
Online housing firm Beike starts a new round of layoffs: report / TechNode
“Chinese online housing firm Ke Holdings, also known as Beike, is starting a new round of layoffs, Chinese media outlet the Paper reported on Tuesday.”
Shanghai frontline workers and residents are struggling under COVID curbs
The troubling balancing act facing Shanghai’s ER doctors / Caixin (paywall)
Behind China’s nurse shortage, a lack of respect / Sixth Tone
Shanghai’s ‘psychological emergency’ warrants attention / Sixth Tone
Shanghai’s COVID lockdown leaves thousands sleeping in its streets / WSJ (paywall)
“Many of the city’s newly homeless are food-delivery workers facing a difficult choice: locked in without income or locked out with a job.”
Shanghai’s ‘white-listed’ manufacturers operate at a fraction of capacity as supply chain disruptions hobble recovery / SCMP (paywall)
China inches closer to an mRNA COVID vaccine
BioNTech’s COVID vaccine safety trial in China completed four months ago, registry shows / Caixin (paywall)
“German vaccine developer BioNTech SE completed a safety trial of its mRNA Covid shot in China in January though results aren’t available publicly yet, a medical database showed Tuesday.”
Space spats
China warns U.S. against attempts to dominate outer space / SCMP (paywall)
“China has warned against attempts to dominate outer space or gain an advantage under the guise of arms control.”
Hypersonic flight fueled by hydrocarbon explosions
A Chinese team has tested an engine for hypersonic flight – powered by explosions / SCMP (paywall)
“Researchers in southwest China say their air-breathing engine – driven by the explosions of cheap hydrocarbon fuel – achieved stable operation during a simulated test flight at hypersonic speed.”
Economy woes
Don’t expect Chinese stimulus to save the global economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China says it will use various policy tools to support employment / Reuters
China censors WHO chief’s comments on COVID zero
China censors WHO chief’s call to end COVID-19 strategy dubbed unsustainable / WSJ (paywall)
China’s internet censors target WHO chief’s comments that COVID-19 ‘zero tolerance is not sustainable’ / SCMP (paywall)
WHO chief censored on China’s internet after calling zero-COVID unsustainable / CNN
China calls WHO chief ‘irresponsible’ for saying zero-COVID strategy ‘not sustainable’ / Reuters
WHO chief’s remarks on China’s COVID policy blocked on country’s social media / Reuters
China labels WHO remarks on ‘zero-COVID’ ‘irresponsible’ / AP
China blasts WHO chief over criticism of Xi’s COVID-zero policy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China berates WHO chief for ‘irresponsible’ remarks on its zero-COVID policy / Reuters
WHO chief warns that China’s zero-COVID strategy is not sustainable / FT (paywall)
China hits out at WHO chief’s ‘irresponsible’ criticism of zero-COVID policy as censors target UN social media account / SCMP (paywall)
COVID testing company investigated over false positives
Shanghai COVID testing company probed after false positives land people in quarantine / Caixin (paywall)
“Shanghai has launched an investigation into a COVIDovid testing company after a public outcry was sparked by news that some people who received false positives from its nucleic acid tests were taken to quarantine facilities.”
Hong Kong’s foreign journalist club
The history (and debauchery) of Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club as it marks 40 years at its iconic Central location / SCMP (paywall)
“Many a journalist’s home from home, the FCC has a proud heritage dating back to 1943 packed with personalities and legendary parties.”
Earlier, on April 25: Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club suspends top Asian human rights awards / Reuters
The FCC “has suspended its annual Human Rights Press Awards so as not to ‘unintentionally’ violate any laws.”