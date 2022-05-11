News Briefing for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Inflation has not really hit China yet: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in April increased by 2.1% year-on-year and by 0.6 percentage points month-on-month, exceeding 2% for the first time since December 2021. The U.S. CPI for April is expected to increase by 8.1% year-on-year.
Pakistan tries to ease China worries: China has called for a complete investigation into the van blast that killed three Chinese nationals in Karachi last month. The two nations are working to “ensure foolproof security of Chinese citizens” amid an intensifying series of attacks in recent years.
China’s courier companies delivered 108.3 billion items in 2021, exceeding the 100 billion mark for the first time, the State Post Bureau reported today. Total revenues in the domestic express delivery business reached a record high of 1.03 trillion yuan ($153.11 million).
Study says unchecked COVID could cause 1.5 million deaths in China: Lifting China’s COVID-zero policies would create a “tsunami” of infections and cause approximately 1.55 million deaths over six months, a new study by Fudan University claims. One of the biggest dangers is the low vaccination rates among people over 60.
Li Auto’s electric cars are hot: Following yesterday’s announcement that Beijing wants to increase the share of new energy vehicles on the city’s roads, Li Auto announced its performance for the first quarter: The company delivered a total of 31,716 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 152%.
