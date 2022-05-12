Highlighted Links for Thursday, May 12, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Hong Kong spends to defend currency
Hong Kong intervenes to strengthen currency for first time since 2019 / FT (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s central bank has intervened to strengthen the city’s currency and defend its US dollar peg for the first time since 2019, threatening to raise borrowing costs while the financial hub’s economy is still reeling from harsh COVID-19 restrictions.”
Hong Kong spends $722 million to defend currency peg / WSJ (paywall)
Xiaomi: A new smart factory and half a billion in frozen funds
Xiaomi to open new fully automated smart factory in 2023 / TechNode
The CEO of Xiaomi stated that the company’s second smart factory in Beijing’s suburban Changping District will begin production in late 2023.
India tax authority froze $478 million of Xiaomi funds in February-sources, document / Reuters
“Indian tax officials froze $478 million worth of deposits lying in local bank accounts of China’s Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) in February as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, according to two sources and a court filing reviewed by Reuters.”
Bilibili rolls out new rules to regulate hate speech
Bilibili introduces new rules to combat rise of hateful speech / TechNode
“Chinese video platform Bilibili announced on Wednesday that it is implementing new rules (in Chinese) to combat the rise of hateful speech and inappropriate content on the platform.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
What drives Earth’s giant magnetic field?
A journey to the magnetic center of the Earth – from space / SCMP (paywall)
A new team is planning to send four satellites into orbit to understand how Earth’s interior generates and maintains a global magnetic field, and how that field changes over time.
Water on Mars
Chinese findings on Mars suggest water existed for longer on planet’s surface / Reuters
“Hydrated minerals discovered by China’s robotic rover on Mars in a vast basin believed to be the site of an ancient ocean suggest water was present on the planet’s surface for longer than previously thought, said Chinese scientists.”
A Nobel Prize gets you a million-dollar mansion in Wuxi
Chinese city offers Nobel Prize winners $1.5 mln housing subsidies / Reuters
“The industrialized Chinese coastal city of Wuxi is offering Nobel Prize winners up to 10 million yuan ($1.48 million) in housing subsidies to attract top talent in a national economy that is shifting towards innovation-driven development.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
The latest arrests in Hong Kong
Why is China afraid of a 90-year-old Catholic bishop? / Washington Post (paywall)
Mark Simon, the former group director of Next Digital and deputy to Jimmy Lai, writes: “Still powerful as a force of resistance in the Hong Kong Catholic Church, Zen was the last inspiring symbol of Hong Kong’s democratic movement untouched by the Chinese security apparatus.”
Catholic cardinal, others arrested on Hong Kong security law / AP
Hong Kong police arrest former bishop in national security case / NYT (paywall)
UK government says arrest of Catholic cardinal in Hong Kong is unacceptable / Reuters
United States and China try to woo new leader to the Philippines
Xi and Biden congratulate Marcos Jnr on election win as China, U.S. vie for influence / SCMP (paywall)
Will new Philippine president Marcos Jr. pivot toward China? Analysts are divided / CNBC
China’s ties with Philippines to strengthen under Marcos -ambassador / Reuters
U.S. and China congratulate Marcos on Philippine election win / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
U.S. Republicans love China mongering
Many GOP candidates are bashing each other for ties to China / Washington Post (paywall)
“The rhetoric reflects the Republican Party’s increasingly negative views of China after two years of the coronavirus and Trump’s criticism of the country.”
Myanmar Junta’s blacklist stokes concerns over China’s interests overseas
Chinese firms warned over ‘vulnerable’ overseas projects after Myanmar military junta cancels tenders, blacklists / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese firms investing in potentially ‘vulnerable’ overseas opportunities have been urged to proceed with caution after reports Myanmar’s military junta canceled tenders and blacklisted companies related to over 25 solar power projects.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Iceland is getting teased on Weibo
“I’m Icelandic, please get me home!” – Weibo post by Embassy of Iceland sparks wave of jokes / What’s on Weibo
“A Weibo post by the Embassy of Iceland in Beijing has attracted the attention of Chinese netizens for how it describes the COVID situation in Iceland, followed by a stream of online jokes.”
Chinese designer, famous for Rihanna’s 2015 Met look, opens new exhibit
China’s famed designer Guo Pei debuts largest U.S. exhibition at Legion of Honor / CBS
Guō Péi 郭培, the designer famous for global icon Rihanna’s Met Gala outfit in 2015, has opened her largest exhibit, with over 80 pieces from the last two decades of her career at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco.
Dating is still an age game in China
China’s singles agree: Age matters / Sixth Tone
Both men and women show a preference for certain age ranges when it comes to dating. But how much does it really matter?
Unhappiness and homicides are on the rise in Hong Kong
Murders, child abuse and deception cases rise in Hong Kong / HKFP
“Hong Kong has seen a drop in cases of robbery, criminal damage and serious drug offences in the first quarter of 2022, while homicides, child abuse, deception and blackmail cases rose, the police have said.”
Coronavirus: 1 in 5 Hong Kong families unhappy, with mothers suffering more, as overall happiness index of households slips in new survey / SCMP (paywall)
“One in five Hong Kong families felt unhappy, with mothers suffering more than fathers, while the overall happiness index of households dropped this year because of the city’s fifth COVID-19 wave, a survey revealed on Thursday.”