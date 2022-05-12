Links for Thursday, May 12, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Another property company defaults
Chinese property developer Sunac defaults as lockdowns hit house sales / FT (paywall)
Chinese developer Sunac misses bond repayment, expects to miss more / Reuters
Property giant Sunac joins list of Chinese developers that can’t pay offshore debts / Caixin (paywall)
Developer Sunac China admits default on $750m bond / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Ultralight drones
Hong Kong team develops lightweight drone that can fly for longer – inspired by maple seeds / SCMP (paywall)
“A team at City University of Hong Kong say they have developed a lightweight two-wing drone with around double the flight time of others under 100 grams.”
NIO eyes Singapore debut
Electric car upstart NIO to kick off trading in Singapore May 20 / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese electric car startup NIO. is set to debut May 20 on the Singapore stock exchange as the company seeks to expand its access to capital in the face of delisting risks in the U.S.”
Beijing’s new jet will cost more than twice the price
China-developed C919 jet to cost twice the expected price, filing shows / Caixin (paywall)
“A China-developed jetliner that Beijing hopes will rival those of Boeing and Airbus is going to cost nearly twice the price anticipated.”
Faraday Future leaders have an integrity problem
Faraday Future says ethical lapses led to inaccurate filings / Bloomberg (paywall)
Faraday Future, the electric vehicle startup that “shook up its executive ranks” last month, said that a recent internal investigation found that its leaders didn’t show “a commitment to maintain integrity and ethical values.”
Chinese officials try to stabilize lockdown-hit economy
China’s Li urges fiscal, monetary policies to boost economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s forgotten premier steps out of Xi’s shadow as economic fixer / WSJ (paywall)
PBOC says it’s making stabilizing growth a higher priority / Bloomberg (paywall)
China may chalk up more debt as lockdowns hit the economy / CNBC
China won’t have a ‘normal’ economy without tackling COVID first, senior Chinese official says / CNBC
JD’s IPO woes
China scrutiny stymies JD.com fintech unit’s $2 bln Hong Kong IPO -sources / Reuters
“JD Technology, the fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce company JD.Com, has been forced to delay an up to $2 billion Hong Kong IPO because domestic regulatory approval for the listing has not been forthcoming, said four people with knowledge of the matter.”
Will Sihua Pharmaceuticals go private?
China Resources in talks to take Sihuan Pharma private at $3 bln valuation -sources / Reuters
“State conglomerate China Resources is in early-stage talks with Sihuan Pharmaceutical’s chairman about jointly taking the Hong Kong-listed company private in a deal valuing it at nearly $3 billion.”
IPhone partners in China are doing well despite lockdowns
IPhone maker Hon Hai’s profit beats despite China lockdowns / Bloomberg (paywall)
Foxconn outshines rivals hit hard by China’s COVID-19 lockdowns / FT (paywall)
Foxconn shrugs off China lockdown concerns after record Q1 / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Macau goes from gaming to entertaining
Macao bets on a new future as China cracks down on gambling / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Gaming operators in Macau are venturing into entertainment and nongaming attractions, amid broader concerns by operators over amendments to the gaming law and pressure from Beijing that will further regulate the industry.
China is swimming in black gold
China is spoilt for choice of oil as many avoid Russian barrels / Bloomberg (paywall)
Pension plans
China’s ‘Big Four’ banks to start pilot program for retirement savings products / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s major state-owned banks will launch a pilot program for retirement savings products in several regions soon, sources with knowledge of the matter told Caixin, in what would be the country’s latest effort to mitigate a looming pension crisis.”
Automakers and EVs
Zero COVID slams the brakes on China’s electric car industry / Caixin (paywall)
China vehicle sales plunge 48% but EVs strong as BYD gains / Reuters
China’s EV investment drive risks veering into overcapacity / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Can China participate in global academia as it retreats from the world?
Trending in China: Another top Chinese university withdraws from international rankings / Caixin (paywall)
“One of China’s top universities, the Renmin University of China, has reportedly withdrawn from international university rankings, triggering a heated discussion on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo.”
EU and Japan strengthen ties, with an eye on China
China linked to Russian aggression as EU and Japan vow to work together to counter Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
“The European Union and Japan pledged to ‘deepen exchanges on China’ at a summit in Tokyo on Thursday that linked Russia’s war on Ukraine with the perceived threat posed by Beijing in the Indo-Pacific.”
Japan, EU agree to raise efforts on Russia, in Indo-Pacific / AP
Beijing denies lockdown rumors and more on COVID
China denies Beijing to lock down as residents rush to buy food / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing denies lockdown rumors as Shanghai hunts elusive COVID / Reuters
At mercy of zealous residential committees, Shanghai’s locked-down vent frustration / Reuters
Beijing steps up COVID restrictions as outbreak persists / Caixin (paywall)
COVID shutdowns in China are delaying medical scans in the U.S. / Washington Post (paywall)
China tries to ease Australia fears over Solomons deal
Chinese ambassador says Solomons pact no threat to Australia / AP
“A Chinese ambassador says China’s engagement with South Pacific island countries poses no threat to Australia, responding to fears that Beijing will establish a military foothold in the Solomon Islands.”
U.S. wants to equip Taiwan with better weapons
In letters, U.S. tries to reshape Taiwan’s weapons requests / Politico
“The Biden administration is rebuffing some of Taiwan’s requests for big-ticket weapons, instead urging Taipei to buy other equipment the U.S. believes will better deter and defend against China, according to U.S. and Taiwanese officials and documents obtained by POLITICO.”
United States, China, Russia, war of words over North Korea sanctions
U.S. clashes with China and Russia over North Korea sanctions / AP
“The United States clashed with China and Russia on Wednesday over their strong opposition to the U.S. push for new U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its missile and nuclear programs.”
China, Russia, and Ukraine
Rare Russia criticism within China shows simmering policy debate / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Russian setbacks in Ukraine have begun to prompt more explicit warnings in China about Moscow’s value as a diplomatic partner, in a sign of growing unease over President Xi Jinping’s strategic embrace of Vladimir Putin.”
China will boost ties with Russia in military tech, energy and space, top envoy says / SCMP (paywall)
“China will continue to deepen cooperation with Russia on military technology, energy and space, according to its top envoy in Moscow, amid speculation that Beijing might help its neighbor evade sanctions over the war in Ukraine.”