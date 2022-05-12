News Briefing for Thursday, May 12, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Another real estate giant defaults: Sūn Hóngbīn 孙宏斌, dubbed the “white knight” in China for bailing out fellow billionaires and their empires, was unable to rescue his own company, Sunac, from the property crisis.
A plane caught fire: A Tibet Airlines passenger jet with 122 people on board veered off the runway during takeoff and burst into flames on Thursday, sending out plumes of heavy smoke into the air and injuring 36 people. No fatalities were reported.
Didi retreats from the U.K.: The Chinese ride-hailing giant has suspended plans for major international expansions for the next three years and has cut half of its employees in the United Kingdom, after being put under investigation by Chinese regulators last July after its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO.
There are a total of 270 car-hailing companies with business licenses in China that collectively received a total of 4.22 million permits for drivers and 1.75 permits for vehicles.
One of the world’s leading makers of chips for cars, Hua Hong Semiconductor, today reported revenues for the first quarter of $594.6 million, a year-on-year increase of 90%, and net profits attributable to the parent company of $102.1 million, an increase of more than two times year-on-year.
More foreign money: China’s actual use of foreign capital was 478.61 billion yuan ($71.17 billion) from January to April this year, a year-on-year increase of 20.5%, according to Ministry of Commerce data released today.
