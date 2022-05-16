Links for Monday, May 16, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Kuaishou wants younger brands to tap into livestreaming
Kuaishou looks to give small and midsize merchants a livestreaming leg up / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s No. 2 short-video app Kuaishou Technology Co. Ltd. has unveiled a strategy to steer more traffic and offer other support to 500 young brands selling reasonably priced, quality products via livestream on its platform.”
State media capitalizes on crypto crash
Luna collapse used by Chinese state media to justify cryptocurrency ban following ‘bloodbath’ for investors / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese state media are using the collapse of Luna, which accompanied the fall of its associated stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), to justify the country’s ban of cryptocurrency trading, as topics related to the crash continued to trend on microblogging platform Weibo.”
IMF lifts Chinese yuan
IMF lifts Chinese yuan’s weighting in basket of top currencies / Kyodo via Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The International Monetary Fund has lifted the Chinese yuan’s weighting in its elite basket of reserve currencies to 12.28 percent from 10.92 percent, the country’s central bank said Sunday.”
IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket / Reuters
Can Chinese indie designers go West?
Valued at $50M, Body404 wants to bring Chinese indie brands to the world / TechCrunch
Body404, an indie designer marketplace, is seeking to connect China’s budding generation of urban designers with Western consumers.
APEC members doesn’t trust their China and Russia with their data
New data transfer rules pursued to keep out China and Russia / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Japan, the U.S., South Korea and four other APEC members have agreed to make personal data transfer rules independent of the regional forum’s current framework in a move to exclude China and Russia.”
G7, China, Russia, and Ukraine
China says confidence in UN rights body hit by vote to investigate alleged Russian abuses in Ukraine / Reuters
China should heed ‘strong Western response’ to Russia’s war, says ex-diplomat / CNBC
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia / AP
G7 presses China to put real pressure on Putin to stop Ukraine war / Politico
China mines more coal in bid to stabilize energy sources
China’s April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms / Reuters
Will China produce the world’s wind turbines?
Chinese wind-turbine companies seek global growth as Western rivals struggle / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese wind-turbine makers have grown big on the back of their rapidly growing home market. Now they want to expand abroad, putting further pressure on Western wind-turbine makers, which have been struggling to profit from a renewable-energy boom.”
Xiaomi woes won’t deter India’s taste for Chinese smartphones
India can’t hang up on Chinese smartphones / WSJ (paywall)
India’s investigation of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is “unlikely to derail a mutually beneficial relationship unless Indian courts take a nakedly political stance against Xiaomi.”
No one is driving in Shanghai
Not a single car was sold in Shanghai last month / Bloomberg (paywall)
“For evidence of just how tight Shanghai’s lockdown has been, consider this: not a single car was sold in the city last month.”
Will Macau slash casino taxes?
Macau mulls casino tax cut as gaming revenue plummets / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Macau is considering revising a casino bill, including a potential cut on some of the world’s heftiest gaming taxes, as the gambling hub faces plunging revenue amid China’s Covid lockdowns.”
Ex-beverage boss gets probed
Former Moutai chairman Gao Weidong under anti-graft probe / Caixin (paywall)
“The former chairman of Kweichow Moutai Group who is the current head of the Coal Geology Bureau of Guizhou province is under investigation on suspicion of serious violation of law and discipline.”
Money laundering and virtual banks
Hong Kong police smash money laundering ring that used virtual banks / Caixin (paywall)
“Hong Kong police smashed a criminal group that used virtual banks to launder as much as HK$97 million ($12.4 million), the police said Wednesday.”
Beijing cuts mortgage rates to boost struggling home sales
China cuts mortgage rates to counter collapse in home sales / Bloomberg (paywall)
China further eases mortgage loan rate guidance to spur demand / Reuters
China April property sales post steepest drop since 2006 / Reuters
U.S. solar tariff probes
U.S. deepens China solar tariff probe with scrutiny of 8 firms / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The U.S. Commerce Department is deepening its probe into whether solar power companies are circumventing import tariffs, singling out some of the industry’s giants for increased scrutiny.”
Hong Kong firms need more time on their audits
Hong Kong avoids mass trading halt as firms seek deadline waiver / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Dozens of Hong Kong companies requested last-minute extensions on a May 15 deadline to release their audited annual results, allowing them to avoid trading suspensions for now.”
Chinese battery maker eyes HK IPO
Calb to tap more banks for $1.5 billion Hong Kong IPO, sources say / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Calb Co., a Chinese battery supplier for electric vehicle makers, has added more banks to arrange its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, which could raise as much as $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Beijing urges limits cash incentives for bankers
China to limit ‘excessive’ incentives for bankers in pay curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese regulators told the nation’s securities industry to avoid handing out ‘excessive’ short-term incentives to employees and smooth out the pace of pay disbursements, in their latest effort to rein in risks and promote ‘common prosperity.’”
Are China’s youths Party-ready?
China’s youth are changing. The Party’s message must too. / Sixth Tone
“For a century, China’s Communist Youth League has taught the nation’s young people to love the Party. But is Generation Z willing to listen?”
China hits back at EU-Japan comments over disputed islands
China voices discontent with EU-Japan position on Senkaku islands / Reuters
“Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said on Friday that a joint EU-Japan statement that mentioned a territorial dispute between China and Japan was an attempt to smear China and interfere in its internal affairs.”
China and Australia tensions
Australia accuses China of ‘act of aggression’ as spy ship hugs coast / FT (paywall)
“Australia’s defense minister Peter Dutton has accused China of committing an ‘act of aggression’ after a People’s Liberation Army naval vessel came within 50 nautical miles of a naval communications center.”
Australia says Chinese spy ship did not breach law of the sea / Reuters
Australia says Chinese spy ship’s presence off west coast ‘concerning’ / Reuters
Chinese spy ship spotted off Australian coast could collect intel on US warships in the region: experts / SCMP (paywall)
China eyes stronger ties with the Philippines
China envoy says ties with Philippines to strengthen under Marcos / Reuters
“Relations between the Philippines and China will become stronger under the Southeast Asian country’s incoming president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, China’s ambassador to Manila said on Thursday.”
Will Washington ever pass its China bill?
China competitiveness bill faces hurdles as time runs short / WSJ (paywall)
“Disagreements over legislation designed to boost U.S. competitiveness against China are clouding its prospects in Congress, as lawmakers enter a period of make-or-break negotiations.”
15 months and counting, massive China bill tests ability of a divided US Congress to compromise / SCMP (paywall)
EU-US trade and tech negotiators meet in Paris to tighten screws on autocrats, including China and Russia / SCMP (paywall)
Nuclear subs
Satellite images of Chinese nuclear submarine being built prompt speculation of vertical launch system / SCMP (paywall)
“Commercial satellite images have shown China is building a new and bigger nuclear submarine with a more advanced propulsion system than its active Type 093 variants, raising speculation that the country will introduce a next-generation nuclear sub with a vertical launching system.”
Sri Lanka’s debt is putting the spotlight on China’s lending practices
Sri Lanka meltdown exposes China loan policy: 5 things to know / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s economic stakes in Sri Lanka are in focus as the bankrupt South Asian nation scrapes the last of its usable foreign reserves. By late April those funds had shrunk to $50 million, a government minister revealed to parliament in a rare moment of candor.”
Can broke Sri Lanka avoid a ‘disorderly default’ and reach an IMF deal in time? / SCMP (paywall)
China pulls out of the Asian Cup
China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host due to pandemic / Al Jazeera
“China withdrew as the 2023 Asian Cup host because of the coronavirus as the country battles its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.”
China pulls out of hosting 2023 Asian Cup due to COVID / Caixin (paywall)
China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights, Asian Football Confederation says / Reuters
China cites pandemic and withdraws as host of 2023 Asian Cup / AP
These are China’s ten brand-new stadiums that will not be used for the 2023 Asia Cup / What’s on Weibo
Retail plunges
China’s retail sales dropped 11% YOY in April: report / TechNode
“China’s retail sales slumped 11% year-on-year to RMB 2.9 trillion ($426 million) in April, a significant deceleration compared with the 17.7% year-on-year increase in the same period last year, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.”
Didi needs a cybersecurity review before next IPO
Didi said cybersecurity review completion a “prerequisite” for new listing / TechNode
“On Wednesday, China’s ride-hailing giant Didi urged U.S. investors to vote yes on delisting its shares from New York. Didi said it can’t pursue a new listing as it faces a cybersecurity review launched last July by Chinese regulators, which still has no clear end in sight.”
COVID-19 and lockdown updates
‘We are the last generation’: China’s harsh lockdowns could exacerbate population crisis / CNN
China to throw more resources at zero-COVID policy, health chief says / SCMP (paywall)
Students protest COVID lockdowns at elite Beijing university / NYT (paywall)
“Authorities moved quickly to censor videos and photos that showed students at Peking University demonstrating.”
Video shows Beijing college students protesting COVID curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai nears target needed to ease harshest COVID curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
上海16日起分阶段推进复商复市 小区陆续结束静默 / Caixin (paywall)
China’s Shanghai aims to end COVID lockdown by June 1 / Al Jazeera
China hints at stronger travel curbs, adding to COVID zero angst / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai lays out COVID-19 reopening plan as China cancels 2023 soccer tournament / WSJ (paywall)
Mass COVID testing, already a familiar ritual, becomes China’s new normal / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai lays out plan to end lockdown and reopen business by June / Caixin (paywall)
Two carriers to resume domestics flights out of Shanghai this week / Caixin (paywall)
Shanghai targets June COVID lockdown exit as China economy slumps / Reuters
Beijing extends work-from-home guidance in several city districts / Reuters
Shanghai aims to reopen more businesses shut by COVID, Beijing battles on / Reuters
Shanghai aims for return to normal life from June 1 / Reuters
Shanghai says lockdown to ease as virus spread mostly ends / AP
China to throw more resources at zero-COVID policy, health chief says / SCMP (paywall)
Fangcang forever: China’s temporary COVID-19 makeshift hospitals to become permanent / What’s on Weibo