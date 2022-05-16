News Briefing for Monday, May 16, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China’s economy is in slow motion after weeks of lockdowns, new economic data for April 2022 released today by the National Bureau of Statistics today show:
- Industrial output dropped by 2.9% in April year on year while value added in manufacturing industry decreased by 4.6% year on year;
- Retail sales fell by 11.1% year on year;
- The unemployment rate climbed to 6.1%, higher than the forecast of 6%.
More about this: CNBC; Bloomberg; FT; WSJ; Reuters.
Indian military pivots from Pakistan to China: The Indian Army has moved six divisions from its tense border with Pakistan to its ever-tenser border with China. Troops were reviewed in their new positions by Army Chief General Manoj Pande “in his maiden visit as Chief” last week.
Uyghurs behind bars, and U.S. pressure: The U.S. State Department plans to increase pressure on China over what it called “horrific abuses” of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region, “an issue that is becoming one of the biggest points of tension between the world’s two biggest economies.”Meanwhile the Associated Press obtained and “partially verified” a list of more than 10,000 Uyghurs “sent to prison in just Konasheher county alone, one of dozens in southern Xinjiang.”
Alibaba’s Russian venture cuts 40% of its staff: The Chinese e-commerce giant laid off about 40% of employees since the invasion of Ukraine.
It takes nearly as much time to rent an apartment as it is to get permanent residency in Hong Kong: As of last month, residents faced an average wait time of 6.1 years to get a public rental apartment, the longest estimated wait time since 1999. By comparison, permanent residency can be granted after a seven-year stay in Hong Kong, and citizenship can be applied for after 10 years.
