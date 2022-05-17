Editor’s Note for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
In America, five people were injured and one was killed in a shooting at a church in a suburb of Los Angeles on Sunday. Some police comments led to online speculation that the shooter was a Chinese citizen out for revenge against Taiwanese people for their sepatrists views.
But the reality was not so black and white (nor Red, Green, and Blue), as Brian Hioe explains in an article titled “Confusion about ‘Chinese’ or ‘Taiwanese’ identity of gunman after shooting at Taiwanese church In California.”
In China, the government is smiling at Big Tech, as you can read below in our story “Beijing softens its tone on tech, but that doesn’t mean an end to the crackdown,” or online here. Beijing is also smiling at real estate companies, a little, as you can read here on SupChina, and mentioned below.
Our word of the day is the title of an official state media piece about remarks by senior official Liú Hè 刘鹤, who is something of a foreigner-whisperer and private enterprise-whisperer:
It is necessary to strive to adapt to the all-round changes brought about by the digital economy, and to fight the tough battle of key core technologies
要努力适应数字经济带来的全方位变革，打好关键核心技术攻坚战
yào nǔlì shìyìng shùzì jīngjì dài lái de quán fāngwèi biàngé, dǎ hǎo guānjiàn héxīn jìshù gōngjiānzhàn