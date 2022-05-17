Highlighted Links for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Boeing loses its biggest customer in China
China Southern Airlines scraps Boeing’s 737 MAX from its fleet deliveries through 2024 / SCMP (paywall)
China Southern Airlines has removed more than 100 of the U.S. manufacturer’s 737 MAX jets from its fleet plans, citing uncertainty over deliveries.
EVs: BYD aims for luxury models while NIO eyes used cars
BYD’s luxury brand Denza to release three more models this year: CEO / TechNode
“Denza, a luxury auto brand majority-owned by China’s BYD, said on Monday that it plans to introduce three new electric vehicle models this year as part of its bid to seize market share, Chinese media reported,” citing BYD’s chairman.
Used car seller Uxin to receive $100 million from NIO and Joy Capital / TechNode
“Chinese used car seller Uxin announced Monday that it has agreed [to] a binding terms sheet with two existing investors for a subscription deal…the Nasdaq-listed company will issue $100 million worth of convertible preferred shares to NIO Capital, the investment arm of electric car startup Nio, and private equity firm Joy Capital at $0.23 per share.”
Amazon is making life difficult for Chinese sellers
Why Chinese sellers are quitting Amazon / Rest of World
“Amazon once helped China’s exporters reach a huge and lucrative audience. Now, they urgently need to wean themselves off.”
Private tutoring and free-wheeling capitalism
The larger meaning of China’s crackdown on school tutoring / New Yorker
Yi-Ling Liu writes: “The government is trying to rein in the competitive excesses of market capitalism.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
A new Omicron subvariant
China detects new Omicron subvariant considered more infectious / Caixin (paywall)
“The Chinese mainland has reported its first imported case of BA.2.12.1, a recently detected subvariant of Omicron considered to be more immune-resistant and transmissible than the others in circulation.”
China finds first case of more infectious Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant / SCMP (paywall)
China prepares for record rainfall
Climate change threatens China with yet another deadly flood season / Bloomberg (paywall)
“As China’s rainy season starts, National Climate Center forecasts show that flooding in the north and south of the country could be as bad as last summer when torrential rain killed hundreds. Cities that house millions of people have little time to prepare.”
China’s Grand Canal is full for the first time in decades / Economist
For a rocket launch, a third time isn’t the charm
Chinese rocket company suffers third consecutive launch failure / Space News
“An orbital launch attempt by Chinese startup iSpace suffered failure early Friday, following two failures last year.”
The fight for a rare disease drug
Families unite to list a rare disease in China’s official catalog / Sixth Tone
Neurofibromatosis has no cure and affects some 800,000 people in the country, and is yet to be officially recognized as a rare disease in China or included in the country’s list of rare diseases.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Beijing’s ramps up Party rhetoric ahead of major leadership congress
China vows to stop U.S. from disrupting Xi’s big party congress / Bloomberg pe
Chinese Communist Party warns retired members not to make ‘negative’ political comments / SCMP (paywall)
All eyes on Hong Kong’s incoming leader
Hong Kong leader targets city’s reputation with government rejig / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s next leader will bolster his government with more manpower, in part to counter international criticism of China’s influence on the legal reputation of the financial hub.”
China is wary of Hong Kong’s bureaucratic elite / Economist (paywall)
Iraqi oil fields and Chinese firms
Iraq balks at greater Chinese control of its oil fields / Reuters
“Iraq’s oil ministry thwarted three prospective deals last year that would have handed Chinese firms more control over its oilfields and led to an exodus of international oil majors that Baghdad wants to invest in its creaking economy.”
U.S. and EU strengthen ties to cut dependence on China and Russia
U.S., EU boost trade ties to remedy supply shortages, counter Russia and China / WSJ (paywall)
“Senior U.S. and European Union officials agreed to expand cooperation on supply chains for critical technologies including semiconductors and materials used in their production, they said at a high-level gathering about shared concerns surrounding high-tech international commerce.”
Yellen warns Europeans about working with China, urges unity / AP
U.S. Treasury’s Yellen and trade czar Tai at odds over China tariffs / Reuters
At Paris summit, U.S. and EU vow coordinated tech standards to counter China / SCMP (paywall)
The end of the UK’s “golden era’ with China
UK says it will end overseas aid spending in China / Reuters
“Britain’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday his department would end all overseas aid spending in China.”
Britain’s NHS ‘overreliant’ on China for medical supplies, report says / SCMP (paywall)
“Britain’s National Health Service has become ‘dangerously overreliant’ on China for medical supplies, with the health agency spending more than £6 billion (US$7.4 billion) on Chinese-produced medical products last year, according to a new report by British think tank Civitas.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Queer lives in China
A coming-out guide aims to promote acceptance among gay Chinese / Sixth Tone
“The kit from Trueself uses tutorials and step-by-step guides to help individuals open up about their sexuality.”
Queering the Chinese family / Sixth Tone
“In a challenging environment, LGBT Chinese have found ways to negotiate with and even challenge traditional family values.”
Read SupChina’s new China LGBTQ Column here.
China’s dissident, diasporic artists
China tried to shut down dissident artist Badiucao’s show in Prague. It only made him more famous / Artnet
“Despite Beijing’s calls to shut down a show of work by Chinese dissident artist Badiucao, the DOX Center for Contemporary Art in Prague went ahead with the politically charged exhibition anyway.”
Uyghurs in exile use art to combat China’s cultural genocide back home / Radio Free Asia
“A musician, singer and a painter try to tell the story of Uyghurs’ rich past as they inspire a new generation.”
Art under lockdown
Artists in China endure harsh COVID-19 lockdown / Ocula
Artists are finding ways to continue their work as they enter their eighth week of lockdown in Shanghai that has confined them to their homes.