Links for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Is Tencent Music slowly dying?
腾讯音乐一季度营收利润双降 直播监管影响营收 / Caixin (paywall)
Tencent Music has reported revenues of 6.64 billion yuan ($977.74 million) for the first quarter, a year-on-year decrease of 15.1%, and net profits of 609 million yuan ($89.67 million), a year-on-year decrease of 34.23%. Tencent Music’s mobile user base of 604 million declined by 11 million from the previous quarter, and active users of 1.62 million declined by 13 million.
The Cloud is growing rapidly
IDC: 未来5年中国公有云市场会继续高速增长 / Egsea
According to a report by the IDC, the overall market size of domestic cloud services aimed at companies and consumers reached $15.13 billion in 2021, and the market is expected to grow at an annual compound growth rate of 30.9% over the next five years to reach $105.76 billion by 2026, when it will account for 9.9% of the global market.
Dada’s dada revenues
达达集团一季度总营收20亿元 可比口径下同比增74% / 21 Jingji
Dada Group 达达集团,an on-demand delivery and retail platform backed by ecommerce giant JD.com, announced revenues of 2 billion yuan ($294.50 million) for the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of 74%. JD invested $546 million in Dada Group in February, increasing its stake in the company to 52%.
Will COVID curbs really turn foreign businesses off China?
Bond trading reports in China go silent
China stops reporting bond trades by foreigners after selloff / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s main bond trading platform for foreign investors has quietly stopped providing data on their transactions, a move that may heighten concerns about transparency in the nation’s $20 trillion debt market after record outflows.”
Water management around the Yangtze River
Plans are revived to build dam on Poyang Lake, cutting it off from Yangtze River during dry season / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s largest freshwater lake may be cut off from the Yangtze River during the dry season once the plan for building a dam on the lake is finally approved.”
Shanghai hits COVID zero milestone, but doubts of lockdown easing remain
More on COVID zero
Family housing incentives
China offers property-buying perks to families with three kids / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese cities are making it easier for families with more children to own multiple properties, as authorities struggle to revive the housing market and boost birth rates.”
China and the Koreas
North Korean planes pick up medical supplies in China, media report / Reuters
“North Korea has sent aircraft to China to pick up medical supplies days after it confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak, media reported on Tuesday.”
China urges new South Korean government to avoid new cold war / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 has urged South Korea’s new administration to help reduce anti-China sentiment and avoid a new cold war.”
Are U.S. conditions on weapons sales hurting Taiwan’s military?
U.S. accused of undermining Taiwan defenses by focusing on ‘D-day’ scenario / FT (paywall)
“U.S. business groups have accused their government of undermining Taiwan’s defenses by only approving the sale of weapons it believes would be essential for the democratic country to resist a full Chinese invasion.”
Chinese stalled infrastructure financing in Nigeria
China’s pullback on lending stalls dreams of rebuilding Nigeria / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Nigeria’s outgoing president promised to leave a legacy fashioned from concrete, stone, and steel. Instead, billions in stalled financing from China is forcing him to temper his aspirations to seed the country with ambitious public works.”
Solomons-China anxieties
Sexist ads
Chinese ad company fined over sexist slogan / Sixth Tone
“Shenzhen’s market regulator has fined an advertising company over a sexist ad in an unprecedented punishment since the city implemented its gender equality policy for ads last year.”
Chinese soccer is stalling
Ten years from boom to bust, Chinese football in a tailspin / Reuters
“A decade after the splash of Chinese cash first made waves in the global football market, the once racing certainty that China would become a major player in the game looks increasingly like a long-odds gamble.”