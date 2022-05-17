News Briefing for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
“Flight data indicates someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed a China Eastern jet” that went down en route from Kunming to Guangzhou in March this year, “according to people familiar with U.S. officials’ preliminary assessment” cited by the Wall Street Journal.
- There has not yet been any statement from Chinese officials involved in the investigation.
The taxman is taking a COVID-zero hit in China: The nation’s general fiscal revenue plunged 41% in April as Beijing gave rebates to taxpayers to help businesses weather the impact of lockdowns that have all but shut down major hubs within the country. According to some calculations:
- Income from deed taxes, which are paid when a property is bought or sold, fell 27.4%
- Income from land sales tumbled nearly 30% in the first four months of 2022 compared to a year earlier.
- Investment in property development fell 2.7% in the first four months of the year.
Bitcoin is back in China, but secretly: Following Beijing’s mining ban last year, China has seen a sudden surge in “covert” Bitcoin mining operations, according to a new report by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance. China has now re-emerged as the world’s second largest mining country, behind the United States.
Jimmy Lai could face life in prison: A Hong Kong magistrate today decided that Lai (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng), the 76-year-old founder of the now-disbanded newspaper Apple Daily, will stand trial at Hong Kong’s High Court on national security and sedition charges.
- The maximum penalty is life in prison.
- The media tycoon has been remanded in custody since December 2020 and has been convicted on various charges.
Beijing is hinting that it will go easy on ailing real estate companies, but the policy shift will neither reverse the industry-wide downturns that began in 2021 nor resolve property developers’ deep rooted issues underpinning the series of defaults, Dorothy Chan writes for SupChina.
Electric car darling NIO is planning a second listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, as a a hedge against a possible delisting from Wall Street, and a way to fill up its war chest as it battles COVID-19 lockdowns and coming economic gloom, reports Alvin Zhou for SupChina.
Smartphone slump: Phone shipments for March in China totaled only 21.5 million units, a drop of 40.5% year-on-year, according to a new report (English, Chinese) released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). However, the drop was still a rebound in growth following a sharp fall in phone shipments in February, totaling 14.9 million.
