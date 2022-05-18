Highlighted Links for Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
A $1,644 designer umbrella that doesn’t shield you from the rain
Gucci, Adidas’s leaky $1,644 parasol faces backlash in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG are grabbing headlines in China for selling an 11,100 yuan ($1,644) umbrella that doesn’t even stop rain.”
Australian vintner to make red wine in China and avoid tariffs
Made-in-China Penfolds Wine will dodge crippling import tariffs / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. will soon release a made-in-China version of its famous Penfolds brand, dodging punishing import tariffs that are crippling Australia’s wine exports.”
The wine will be fermented and bottled in China with grapes from Ningxia and Yunnan.
Airpods are losing ground in China’s earphone market
Apple’s share of China earbuds market falls by 11% as domestic brands rise / TechNode
Apple’s share of the Chinese earbuds market for the first quarter of 2022 fell by 11% year-on-year, according to a report by business insight firm Canalys. For the quarter, the top five earbuds brands by shipments were Apple, Xiaomi, Edifier, Huawei, and QCY.
Former CEO of Alibaba’s DingTalk is now making earbuds with light control / TechNode
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
The race to mine the moon, and more space news
China, U.S. are racing to make billions from mining the moon’s minerals / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The world’s top superpowers aren’t cooperating on rules of the road for extracting resources in outer space.”
India hit by more suspected space debris / Space News
“Indian authorities are examining several pieces of suspected space debris that fell into rural western India on May 12, with the timing of the incident suggesting they could be parts of a Chinese rocket that reentered the atmosphere that day.”
Atomic clocks put China’s BeiDou satnav system ahead of the rest, study finds / SCMP (paywall)
A very smart research ship sets sail off Guangzhou
China launches world’s first unmanned intelligent research ship / CGTN
“China on Wednesday successfully launched its first intelligent research mothership with [a] self-navigating and piloting system in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province.”
Clean energy out of compressed air
China is ready to make electricity out of (not so) thin air / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is set to connect its first commercial compressed-air energy storage plant to the grid as it seeks more ways to harness fast-growing clean power resources for around-the-clock use.”
Can shaming someone’s eating habits help curb food waste?
China has a food waste problem. Can more communal dining help? / Sixth Tone
“The country often frames food waste as a moral failing. That doesn’t work when there’s no one around to judge.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong national security watchdogs net another news outlet
Hong Kong national security police demand online outlet remove ‘sensitive’ content, founder says / HKFP
“Hong Kong national security police have demanded that an online news outlet which had ties with a defunct opposition group to remove ‘sensitive’ content, the platform’s founder has said.”
U.S. sues casino boss over China ties while trumpeting Trump
U.S. sues casino mogul Steve Wynn over relationship with China / AP
“The Justice Department sued longtime Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn on Tuesday to compel him to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work it says he performed at the behest of the Chinese government during the Trump administration.”
U.S. sues to compel casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as agent of China / Washington Post (paywall)
Stephen Wynn lobbied trump on behalf of Chinese, U.S. says / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. accuses Steve Wynn of lobbying Trump on behalf of China / NYT (paywall)
Wynn sued by DOJ for not registering as agent of China / Politico
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Horse horse tiger tiger
Forget about perfection. Embrace ‘mamahuhu.’ / NYT Magazine (paywall)
Mǎmǎhūhū 马马呼呼, ‘the Chinese expression that translates to ‘so-so’ or ‘mediocre,’ has become one family’s motto for the “haphazard nature of living on the margins,’ writes Vanessa Hua.
Peking Duck in the time of COVID
COVID or no COVID, Beijing diners won’t be denied their Peking duck / Reuters
As restaurants in Beijing rally to survive the city’s COVID ban on dining in, one restaurant has set up stalls on the pavement to save that gastronomic spectacle of carving up Peking duck.
Another sporting event gets postponed
Asian Para Games postponed to 2023 due to COVID situation in China / Reuters
“The 2022 Asian Para Games that were scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Exploring Hong Kong identity
In Hong Kong, the search for a single identity / NYT (paywall)
Two new books advance the effort by Hong Kongers to reclaim their own history
Bald and vulnerable
An online series on male baldness scrutinizes appearance anxiety / Sixth Tone
“A viral Chinese documentary series on male baldness is shedding light on appearance-related anxieties and shame among men, a familiar topic for millions of women who constantly find themselves being the subject of the male gaze.”