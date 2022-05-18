Links for Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China Eastern crash has no conclusive findings
China: No information provided about March plane crash / AP
China Eastern Black Box Points to Intentional Nosedive / WSJ (paywall)
China air crash that killed 132 may have been deliberate, says US report / Guardian
China Eastern plane crash likely intentional, US reports say / BBC
China Eastern crash probe looks into crew actions, sources say / Reuters
EV makers want to keep their tax breaks
China in talks with automakers on EV subsidy extension -sources / Reuters
“China is in talks with automakers about extending costly subsidies for electric vehicles (EV) that were set to expire in 2022, aiming to keep a key market growing as the broader economy slows, three people familiar with the matter said.”
Chinese banks heed Xi’s call for “common prosperity”
China’s new financial stability fund raises $9.59 billion from big banks / Caixin (paywall)
“A new financial security fund raised 64.6 billion yuan ($9.59 billion) of capital in a first round of payments by big Chinese banks, China’s banking and insurance regulator said Tuesday.”
Computer wars
U.S. rushes to catch up with China in supercomputer race / FT (paywall)
“World’s biggest economies battle to dominate advanced processing power that will affect defense and climate modeling.”
Former central bank official under investigation
China’s corruption cops launch probe into former central bank official and his wife / Caixin (paywall)
“The wife of Sun Guofeng, a former head of the monetary policy department at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), was detained by graft busters on Wednesday, several sources with knowledge of the matter told Caixin.”
China Says Senior Central Bank Official Under Investigation / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Top Antigraft Body Probes a Senior Central Banker / WSJ (paywall)
China’s corruption crackdown ensnares high-ranking monetary official Sun Guofeng / SCMP (paywall)
The digital economy
Chinese brokerages’ digital transformation proves easier said than done / Caixin (paywall)
“At the urging of the central government, Chinese brokerages are sinking cash into ‘digital transformation,’ hoping that new technologies such as big data analysis will help them market their services more effectively, though high costs and muddled strategies are proving to be pitfalls.”
Another big bank slashes China’s economic growth forecast
Goldman Sachs cuts its China GDP forecast to 4% on COVID controls / CNBC
“Goldman Sachs analysts on Wednesday cut their forecast for China’s GDP to 4% after data for April showed a slump in growth as COVID-19 controls restricted business activity.”
Goldman cuts china’s growth forecast to 4% on COVID policy / Bloomberg (paywall)
Extreme weather warning
China could see more extreme weather events this rainy season, forecasters say / SCMP (paywall)
“China may experience more extreme weather events during this year’s rainy season from May to September compared to historical levels, according to the National Climate Centre.”
Can China improve its fraying ties with Australia?
China seeks to reset relationship with Australia after election / Guardian
“Chinese diplomatic source says [the] post-election period is ‘good opportunity’ to ease tensions with either [the] re-elected Coalition or new Labor government.”
EU stacks its cards in the Indo-Pacific
EU to step up Indo-Pacific defense presence over China fears and Ukraine example / Guardian
“European Union’s special envoy cites concerns ‘multilateral rules-based order will not be fully respected’ in region.”
EU to upgrade trade ties with Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
“The European Union will upgrade its trade and investment relations with Taiwan, as it looks to tap into Taipei’s ‘role as a hi-tech leader.’”
Chinese tech shies away from Russia
China cut tech exports to Russia after U.S.-led sanctions hit / Washington Post (paywall)
“Chinese technology exports to Russia plummeted in March after U.S.-led sanctions took effect, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Tuesday, calling it a sign of Beijing’s wariness about violating the trade prohibitions.”
Censorship and control on the Chinese internet
China’s internet censors try a new trick: Revealing users’ locations / NYT (paywall)
“The rapidly expanding practice, which authorities say helps combat disinformation from abroad, has fueled a whole new type of online battle.”
China’s COVID zero apparatus
Prestigious Chinese university scene of rare COVID lockdown protest / Washington Post (paywall)
“Hundreds of students at China’s most prestigious university tore down a metal wall and yelled at school administrators attempting to seal them in their dormitory — in a rare instance of public anger spilling into a street demonstration against official COVID controls.”
This is how China rounds up thousands of people for quarantine / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s COVID prevention apparatus is here to stay / Quartz
Shanghai edges toward zero cases as lockdown drags on
‘Huge’ pressure for Shanghai to stay COVID-free as lockdown end nears / Reuters
Leaving locked-down Shanghai is hard. Returning is harder. / Sixth Tone
Shanghai lets financial firms resume work as COVID curb ease – sources / Reuters
Giving rides to people on their way out of locked-down Shanghai / Sixth Tone
“With most of the city locked down, a hundred or so cabs are still on the road. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire… a taxi.”
United States, China and the Koreas
China draws North Korea closer than ever as Biden visits region / Washington Post (paywall)
“With tensions rising over the U.S.-China competition and a new South Korean conservative government that vows to take a harder line on North Korea and China, Beijing has more incentive to keep Pyongyang close, experts say.”
JD is inching by
JD.com quarterly growth at eight-year low amid virus restrictions / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com Inc. recorded an 18% rise in revenue for the first quarter, the slowest pace since it went public in 2014 in New York.”
JD records slowest quarterly growth since 2014 amid COVID resurgence in China / TechNode
China lockdowns a ‘double killer’ of online, offline businesses: JD.com CEO / Nikkei Asia (paywall)