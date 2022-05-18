News Briefing for Wednesday, May 18, 2022
A highway in Pakistan has been blocked for a second day by people protesting the arrest of two women, one of whom security officials have accused of trying to blow herself up near a convoy of Chinese nationals.
Beijing is planning to launch subsidies for rural car purchases in a bid to boost vehicle sales and drive the modernization of the countryside. The subsidies, which offer up to 3,000-5,000 yuan ($450-$740) for every car bought that costs less than 150,000 yuan ($22,200), may add some pocket change to the everyday buyer, but Beijing might have to think bigger if it really wants to jolt the economy back to life.
Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. today said Manila’s ties with Beijing “shift to a higher gear” under his leadership, signaling his “intent to advance” what Reuters called “outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte’s pro-Beijing agenda.”
Robot farmers are coming: The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology today released China’s first intelligent agricultural machinery roadmap that plans for a farming sector that does not need humans, or at least fewer of them, replacing manual laborers with all kinds of drone, robots, and autonomous devices.
JD.com hits new “low”: Ecommerce giant JD.com 京东商城 has reported revenues for the first quarter of 239.7 billion yuan ($35.49 billion), an increase of 18% year-on-year but the lowest single quarter growth since JD.com’s NASDAQ listing in 2014.
“International investors dumped a record $35 billion worth of renminbi-denominated bonds in the first four months of 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns hit the country’s currency and rising U.S. yields reduced appetite for Chinese debt,” reports Hudson Lockett for the Financial Times.
