Highlighted Links for Thursday, May 19, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
TikTok pushes into Southeast Asia
TikTok plans big push into gaming, conducting tests in Vietnam -sources / Reuters
“TikTok has been conducting tests so users can play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, part of plans for a major push into gaming, four people familiar with the matter said.”
Shanghai tries to smooth out subway stoppages and supply chains
Shanghai opens “green channels” for key industries during COVID-19 lockdown / TechNode
“Shanghai will open “green channels” for the semiconductor, biotech, and auto industries, in an effort to simplify administrative procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.”
Shanghai to reopen subways in easing of COVID lockdown / AP
“The locked-down Chinese metropolis of Shanghai will reopen four of its 20 subway lines Sunday as it slowly eases pandemic restrictions that have kept most residents in their housing complexes for more than six weeks.”
Robotaxis are rolling out in Suzhou
Qcraft partners with T3 to expand self-driving robotaxi service / TechNode
“Qcraft, a Chinese autonomous driving startup, said at a Wednesday conference that it is partnering with ride-hailing firm T3 to bring self-driving vehicles onto the latter’s ride-share network in the eastern city of Suzhou.”
Did China’s state-sponsored hackers send malware to Russia?
Chinese hackers tried to steal Russian defense data, report says / NYT (paywall)
“The campaign detailed by a cybersecurity firm highlights Beijing’s increasingly sophisticated tactics to spy on an array of targets, including countries it considers friends.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
An ancient forest inside inside a newly discovered sinkhole
Scientists discover hidden forest inside massive sinkhole in China / CNN
Video: “A cave exploration team discovered a giant sinkhole in Leye County,” Guangxi inside of which is a virgin ancient forest.
Pangolins in Prague
Prague Zoo gets Taiwanese pangolins after fallout with China / AP
“Prague’s zoo has introduced a pair of critically endangered Chinese pangolins to the public. It is only the the second animal park on the European continent to have the animals.”
Hong Kong mulls travel bubble with the mainland
Hong Kong considers ‘closed loop’ for free China travel, report says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s Chief Executive-elect John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo) plans to propose a closed-loop system to facilitate quarantine-free business travel between the city and mainland China, Sing Tao reported, citing people it didn’t identify.”
WHO clears third Chinese COVID shot for emergency use
WHO clears China’s CanSino COVID vaccine for emergency use / AP
“The World Health Organization said Thursday that it has granted an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by China’s CanSino Biologics, the 11th such shot to receive the green light.”
Third Chinese COVID-19 vaccine gets WHO nod, as CanSino viral vector jab cleared for emergency use / SCMP (paywall)
Creepy crawly pet trends are putting rare arachnids at risk
Growing demand for pet spiders and scorpions putting rare species at risk, warn scientists / SCMP (paywall)
Rare spiders and scorpions under threat from a growing global trade driven by the demand for exotic pets, where China is the largest supplier of spiders or scorpions to the U.S. market and over 40% of them come from the wild.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Is there really a split in the Chinese government?
China’s chaotic regulatory crackdown reflects splits among policymakers / FT (paywall)
The Financial Times’ Edward White adds to the discussion about rumored divisions in the Chinese government.
- See also China’s forgotten premier steps out of Xi’s shadow as economic fixer, by Lingling Wei in the Wall Street Journal.
- Related: China’s Premier urges ‘decisive’ action on growth policies / Bloomberg (paywall)
New rules: Party members may not hold assets abroad
China insists party elites shed overseas assets, eyeing Western sanctions on Russia / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s Communist Party will block promotions for senior cadres whose spouses or children hold significant assets abroad, people familiar with the matter said, as Beijing seeks to insulate its top officials from the types of sanctions now being directed at Russia.”
Getting around internet censorship
Defiant Chinese netizens skirt lockdown censorship using blockchain / FT (paywall)
“Growing popularity of decentralized ledger technology presents a fresh challenge for the country’s censors.”
UN chief gears up for China visit, including a stop in Xinjiang
UN rights chief to proceed with rare trip to China next week / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The United Nations’ human rights chief is planning to proceed with a landmark trip to China next week, people familiar with the matter said, in a highly scrutinized visit that will include a stop in the far west region of Xinjiang.”
Taiwan puts more pressure on WHO after U.S. bid
Taiwan says WHO ignoring requests for observer status at assembly / Reuters
“Taiwan expressed ‘dissatisfaction and regret’ over the World Health Organization’s failure to invite it to attend an upcoming annual assembly in Geneva, amid diplomatic pressure from China to isolate the island.”
China warns U.S. a ‘dangerous situation’ forming over Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s top diplomat again warned the U.S. over its increased support for Taiwan, showing the island democracy remains a major sticking point between the world’s biggest economies as Beijing sent more military aircraft toward the island.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Is Siri sexist?
How women are being coded into the background / Sixth Tone
Voice assistants, like Siri to Xiaoice, are everywhere in the virtual world. But some argue they not only mirror gender biases, but also actively propagate them by “modeling tolerance of sexual harassment and female obedience.”
Elon Musk doppelganger scrubbed off Chinese social media and Musk praises WeChat
Elon Musk’s viral Chinese doppelgänger, Yilong Ma, has been suspended from China’s versions of TikTok and Twitter / Business Insider
Elon Musk’s viral Chinese doppelgänger appears to have been suspended on the Chinese versions of TikTok and Twitter, after his content was purged from his accounts and a content-restriction notice citing a violation of the platform’s policies was posted on his Weibo page.
Elon Musk praises WeChat model as he discusses plans for Twitter / TechNode
“Elon Musk praised WeChat as ‘really an excellent app’ and labeled it ‘a good model’ during the All-In Summit 2022 on Tuesday, as the Tesla owner discussed his stalled takeover of Twitter.”
COVID and Asian hate are deterring Chinese students from studying abroad
Is studying overseas losing its allure for Chinese students? / Sixth Tone
“Some Chinese students have spent years preparing to apply for international universities. Two years into a global pandemic, they’re asking if it’s still worth it.”
Picturing the new generation in China
Photographer Luo Yang captures rare glimpse of China’s ‘brave and free’ youth / Guardian
A Shanghai-based photographer has been documenting Chinese youth for more than a decade to “push beyond traditional depictions of life and people in China.”