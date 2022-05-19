Links for Thursday, May 19, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China wants to boost BRICS
China says it wants to expand BRICS bloc of emerging economies / Reuters
“China wants to expand the group of emerging economies known as BRICS, in the first shake up of the bloc in over a decade, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Thursday.”
Xi Jinping calls for more trust, security cooperation in BRICS talks / SCMP (paywall)
China is lapping up cheap Russian oil
China in talks with Russia to buy oil for strategic reserves / Bloomberg (paywall)
More Russian oil going east squeezes Iranian crude sales to China / Al Jazeera
Officials probe a freeze in online banking services
Chinese banking watchdog says it’s looking into rural lenders who froze online services / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s top banking regulator and central bank are paying close attention to the case of four Henan province village lenders who stopped offering online banking services, leaving nonlocal customers unable to transfer funds out of their accounts.”
Tencent’s COVID woes
COVID helps cut Tencent’s profits in half / Caixin (paywall)
“Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s profits halved and revenue barely grew in the first quarter of 2022, as ad sales plummeted, the country’s economy stumbled amid COVID-19 outbreaks and Beijing’s tech sector crackdown weighed on its business.”
Tire plant gets canceled in North Carolina
Chinese tire maker cancels project in eastern North Carolina / AP
“A Chinese tire maker which announced a project five years ago to build a plant and bring at least 800 jobs to a North Carolina county has pulled out and returned the 400-acre site, officials said.”
China hits out and U.S. and Japan ahead of Quad meeting
China blasts U.S., Japan rhetoric ahead of Quad summit / AP
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 criticized on Wednesday what he called negative moves by Washington and Tokyo against Beijing ahead of a meeting in Tokyo next week of the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India.”
China lashes out at U.S. and Japan for ‘joining hands to confront China’ ahead of Joe Biden’s Asian tour / SCMP (paywall)
Beijing courts Brussels to ease EU tensions
China sends special envoy to Brussels in bid to salvage souring ties with EU / SCMP (paywall)
“China is dispatching a senior envoy to Brussels next week, as it looks to shore up its troubled ties with the European Union.”
China eyes the Asia-Pacific
China looms large in East Timor 20 years after independence / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“By strengthening commercial ties, Beijing raises [its] presence in western Pacific.”
Panama seeks free trade ties with China
Panama president aims to restart China trade talks immediately / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Panama President Laurentino Cortizo said he intends to immediately restart negotiations with China over a free trade agreement, after conversations were put on hold during the pandemic.”