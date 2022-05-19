News Briefing for Thursday, May 19, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Will Canada ban Huawei? Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei from 5G wireless networks, Bloomberg reports, as tensions between the two countries continue to sour after Canada’s arrest of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟.
Washington is cracking down on Chinese agents in the U.S., after one American citizen and four Chinese intelligence officers were charged with spying and collecting sensitive information on Chinese dissidents, activists, and rights advocates abroad, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The indictment is part of a new initiative to combat transnational repression and follows a similar case that occurred earlier in March.
Ta-ta to tariffs? United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed that she is pushing the Biden administration to eliminate some tariffs on Chinese imports that “aren’t very strategic” and instead “impose more harm on consumers and businesses.”
Mile-high losses: Last year, China’s aviation industry lost a combined 84.3 billion yuan ($12.5 billion) last year due to the COVID zero curbs that have kept its borders shut.
IPOs in Hong Kong plunged 90% to a nine-year low this year as COVID, politics and global gloom continue to scare off investors. Reuters says the “drying up of share listings in Hong Kong bodes ill for investment banks.”
Moutai is doing ice cream: High-end liquor producer Kweichow Moutai 贵州茅台, today opened an ice cream shop at the Moutai International Hotel in Guizhou province. In April, the company registered a trademark for “Moutai ice cream.”
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).