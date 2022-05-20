Stop thief! — Editor’s Note for Friday, May 20, 2022
“Joe Biden has decided to water down his Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in an eleventh-hour move to attract more countries to join the deal that he will unveil in Tokyo on Monday,” report Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington and Kana Inagaki of the Financial Times today.
So we have a new acronym: IPEF, which, says the FT, “is intended to respond to criticism from allies and partners that his strategy in the region has been too focused on security and lacked an economic component.”
Our phrase of the week is: A thief crying “stop thief!” It’s a way to accuse someone of being a hypocrite, a criticism regularly leveled at the U.S during Chinese Foreign MInistry press briefings.
What does it mean to be Asian American today? That’s the question that a new TV mini-series from PBS tries to answer. Our sister organization Serica co-produced the series. The first episode premieres Tuesday May 24 at pbs.com/exploringhate.