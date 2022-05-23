Highlighted Links for Monday, May 23, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
New study blames Beijijng for outsize subsidies to Chinese companies
China spends far more than others to help favored industries, report finds / WSJ (paywall)
“China spends much more in helping favored industries with state-directed funds, cheap loans and other government incentives than other major economies, according to a new study [from CSIS] expected to intensify the debate in Washington and elsewhere over Beijing’s use of industrial policy.”
China pledges more stimulus to buffer economic fallout from COVID
China plans tax relief of over $21 billion to lift economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will offer more than 140 billion yuan ($21.1 billion) in additional tax relief mainly aimed at businesses as it seeks to offset the heavy impact of coronavirus lockdowns on its economy.”
Big Tech job cuts are making China’s anemic job market even worse
China’s Big Tech sees new wave of job cuts as COVID lockdowns hurt economy / SCMP (paywall)
Tencent expands layoffs in bid to reduce losses: report / TechNode
Xpeng, Li Auto rescind jobs offered to new college grads: reports / TechNode
Alibaba-backed food delivery firm Ele.me to offer millions to merchants post-lockdown
Ele.me to offer $75 million in incentives for merchants in COVID-hit Shanghai / TechNode
Ele.me rolled out a new support program designed to help merchants in lockdown-hit Shanghai, with plans to allocate 500 million yuan ($75 million) in incentives to merchants during the first two months after the lockdown is lifted in the city.
Blockchain’s not dead in Beijing
NFTs are put to new use in China, countering censorship during pandemic / WSJ (paywall)
“Internet users are turning to blockchain technology to prevent content including images, videos and social-media posts from disappearing.”
China’s state-backed blockchain company is set to launch its first major international project / CNBC
“China’s state-backed blockchain company is planning its first major international expansion, its CEO told CNBC, as Beijing continues to make the technology a key priority.”
EVs are taking over Hong Kong
Hong Kong records ‘historic increase’ in sales of electric private cars / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong recorded a ‘historic increase’ in the sale of electric private vehicles, which accounted for about half of all cars bought in the first quarter of this year, environmental authorities said on Monday.”
Who will control the chipmaker Arm China?
Mysterious firm seeks controlling stake in Arm China / Caixin (paywall)
“Chip designer Arm’s China joint venture could be acquired by a firm whose origin is shrouded in mystery, in the latest chapter of a two-year boardroom struggle with ousted Chairman and CEO Allen Wu.”
Millions on megamines
A Chinese lithium mine just sold for 596 times the opening price / SupChina
China’s Sinosteel signs $680 million iron ore mine deal with Cameroon / Reuters
“Cameroon’s government has signed a 420 billion CFA franc ($675.96 million) high-grade iron ore mining deal with a subsidiary of Sinosteel Corporation Limited, as China seeks new sources of the steel-making ingredient.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
The government is pouring money into renewables
China triples solar investments as clean energy push accelerates / Bloomberg (paywall)
China tripled investment in solar power projects in the first four months, with investments reaching 29 billion yuan ($4.3 billion) from January through April, or about 204% higher than in the same period a year earlier.
Zhejiang lays out plans for 100 new renewable energy projects / Caixin (paywall)
“One of China’s wealthy coastal provinces has unveiled plans for 100 new renewable energy pilot projects over the next three years, becoming the first region in the country to release a roadmap to kick off its green energy transition.”
Mental health problems for Hongkongers who fled to the U.K.
Hong Kong migrants to UK suffer widespread trauma, depressive symptoms: report / Radio Free Asia
“Nearly one in four Hongkongers who fled an ongoing crackdown by the ruling Chinese Communist Party say they still suffer from symptoms of post-traumatic stress syndrome linked to the violent crackdown on the 2019 protests and the subsequent fear engendered by the national security law.”
Global crop costs are putting pressure on China’s food security
Record food costs throw spotlight on how China will feed itself / Bloomberg (paywall)
China still buys about 60% of all the soybeans that are traded internationally, ranks as the biggest corn and barley importer, and recently emerged as one of the world’s largest wheat buyers. Now soaring global crop costs are putting more pressure on the nation’s push to stabilize its food resources.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
UN rights chief lands in China for “closed-loop” visit
UN human-rights chief kicks off high-stakes visit to China, Beijing cites COVID in limiting access / Reuters
“The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet arrived in China on Monday, kicking off the first trip by a holder of the office since 2005 amid concerns that it could lead to an endorsement rather than scrutiny of China’s rights record.”
UN rights chief’s visit will be in ‘closed-loop’ with no traveling media, China says / Reuters
UN rights head Bachelet starts landmark tour of China’s Xinjiang / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
UN human rights chief kicks off closely watched China trip / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. slams China, UN rights chief, ahead of Xinjiang visit / Reuters
Xinjiang in focus as UN rights chief arrives for China visit / AP
UN rights chief says her rare China trip isn’t an investigation / Bloomberg (paywall)
Pope is still silent on the arrest of Hong Kong cardinal
Pope voices hope church in China can operate in freedom / AP
“Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his spiritual closeness to Catholics in China, voicing hope that the church there operates in ‘freedom and tranquility,’ but making no mention of a 90-year-old cardinal who was recently arrested in Hong Kong.”
India, Japan, and the Philippines pushback on China over disputed areas
India accuses China of illegal construction in border area / AP
“India on Friday objected to China’s construction of a second bridge across disputed Pangong Lake, an area it said has been under the ‘illegal occupation’ of China since the 1960s.”
Japan’s prime minister calls China’s development in East China Sea unacceptable / Reuters
Japan protests over suspected Chinese drilling in East China Sea / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Philippines establishes coast guard outposts in disputed sea / AP
Pakistan tries to soothe China jitters
Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promises to increase security for Chinese nationals in terror attack aftermath / SCMP (paywall)
“Pakistan has vowed to improve security for Chinese nationals in the country as part of a renewed commitment from Beijing and Islamabad to work together to counter terrorism.”
Amid backdrop of anti-Chinese violence in Pakistan, foreign ministers from both countries meet to reaffirm ties / China Global South Project (paywall)
Earlier on SupChina:
- Failed suicide bombing in Pakistan sends more chills down Beijing’s spine
- China in South Asia: Bombs in Pakistan and debt bombs in Sri Lanka
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Dissident art and Ukraine
Chinese dissident artist shows support for Ukraine in new work / Reuters
“The Chinese dissident artist known as Badiucao shows his support for Ukraine in new work that has gone on show in Prague, while also taking aim at the leaders of Russia and China.”
COVID, monkeypox, and a vengeful battle on origin stories online
Conspiracy theories that U.S. let loose monkeypox swirl in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese social media users are speculating the U.S. could be the source of newly discovered cases of monkeypox. Some nationlistic posts pushing a conspiracy theory claiming the U.S. leaked the bioengineered virus have been liked tens of thousands of times on Weibo.
The women in the Cultural Revolution
‘Forbidden City’ gives voice to a history meant to be buried / Washington Post (paywall)
“Vanessa Hua’s masterful novel tells the story of women whose lives were essentially erased by the Cultural Revolution in China.”
COVID-delayed weddings
Shanghai lockdown disrupts wedding plans on day for lovers / Sixth Tone
“With marriage registration offices largely shut, thousands of couples had to postpone their weddings scheduled for the special day.”
Huzhou tries to lure in fresh talent
To attract talent, a Huzhou district offers free live-in study camp / Sixth Tone
“A district in Huzhou City, eastern Zhejiang Province, is offering a free live-in study camp and handing out cash incentives for prospective postgraduate students in an attempt to attract a talent pool willing to settle down in smaller cities.”