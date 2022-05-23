Links for Monday, May 23, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China’s homegrown English-language academic journal
China’s young scientists build academic journal from the ground up / SCMP (paywall)
With no official support, a group of young scientists poured their own savings into The Innovation, a project to create an English-language academic journal in China equal to the most esteemed peer-reviewed publications in the West.
Dams and environmental damage
Revived Poyang lake dam project sparks ecological concerns, again / Sixth Tone
“Conservationists are concerned that construction could potentially damage the habitat of flora and fauna in the area.”
China pushes for higher fertility rates
Chinese provinces seek fertility treatments to boost birth rate / Sixth Tone
“Some local governments are adding assisted reproductive technology procedures to their medical insurance. Others say they’re too costly.”
Earlier on SupChina: Reproductive clinics benefit as China incentivizes higher fertility rates.
Tencent’s gaming fantasy
Tencent spins web novels into game and drama gold / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Joy of Life, a new mobile game that puts players in the shoes of wuxia martial arts heroes journeying through a fantasy version of ancient China, illustrates Tencent Holdings’ new model for its core entertainment business.”
U.K. may tighten up on dumped aluminum from China
UK may impose duties of up to 29% on Chinese aluminum extrusions / Reuters
“Britain may impose anti-dumping duties of up to 29% on aluminum extrusions from China to protect domestic producers, a trade agency said on Friday.”
JD launches cross-border store online
JD Worldwide launches cross-border shopping store on Xiaohongshu / TechNode
“JD Worldwide, the cross-border ecommerce arm of major Chinese online retailer JD, has launched an official account store on lifestyle and social ecommerce platform Xiaohongshu.”
China moves to make it easier to buy a house amid spending slump
China slashes key interest rate as housing sales collapse / CNN
The People’s Bank of China on Friday cut its five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 15 basis points to 4.45%, the second reduction this year and the largest on record.
COVID curbs: Beijing ramps up while Shanghai slowly winds down
Beijing sees most cases of outbreak, fueling lockdown angst / Bloomberg (paywall)
China lockdowns, war risk derailing global jobs recovery, International Labor Organization says / Reuters
China reports 869 new COVID cases on May 22 vs 898 a day earlier / Reuters
Beijing urges millions to keep working from home amid COVID outbreak menace / Reuters
Beijing extends work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise / AP
Shanghai looks to categorize parts of city low-risk for COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese cities raise testing frequency to catch COVID cases early / Sixth Tone
Space telescope to spot galaxies
China will launch a big space telescope in 2023 to investigate distant galaxies / Space
“China wants to launch its first large space telescope in late 2023 to survey the skies, deliver new insights about distant galaxies, and unlock the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy.”
Aviation safety
China seeks “whistleblowers” to plug aviation safety loopholes / Reuters
“China’s aviation regulator is seeking ‘whistleblowers’ from the industry’s frontline workers to plug any safety loopholes, part of the government’s efforts to ensure safety after two recent major accidents including the deadly China Eastern crash.”
What does Sri Lanka’s debt mean for China’s Belt and Road Initiative?
China becomes wild card in Sri Lanka’s debt crisis / AP
“China says its initiative to build ports and other infrastructure across Asia and Africa, paid for with Chinese loans, will boost trade. But in a cautionary tale for borrowers, Sri Lanka’s multibillion-dollar debt to Beijing threatens to hinder efforts to resolve a financial crisis so severe that the Indian Ocean nation cannot import food or gasoline.”
Japan tightens up on admitting foreigners to universities
With eye on China, and U.S. ties, Japan’s universities to screen foreigners / Reuters
“Japan is asking universities for greater scrutiny of foreign students and scholars to prevent technology leaks to places like China, partly for its own national security but also to safeguard exchanges with U.S. and European universities.”
China courts Latin America
China ramps up LatAm diplomacy weeks before U.S. summit / China Global South Project (paywall)
“With the U.S. Summit of the Americas set to get underway in Los Angeles in two weeks, China appears to be stepping up its own diplomacy in Latin America. Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 on Friday held talks with his counterparts from Uruguay, Ecuador, and Nicaragua.”
China drums up support for global security push in Latin America as U.S. looks to Asia / SCMP (paywall)
Economist reporting on China-Africa relations
The Economist wades into Africa-China relations / China Global South Project (paywall)
“The Economist brought out a special report on Africa-China relations. It is rare for the magazine to dedicate so much attention to Africa-China relations. However, its geopolitical framing: ‘To counter China’s growing role in Africa the West must first understand it’ is already drawing criticism from African development experts.”
In the fallout from the U.S.-China Initiative, academics pay the price
Chinese scientists in U.S. haunted by targeted prosecutions / Nikkei Asia (paywall)