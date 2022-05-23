News Briefing for Monday, May 23, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
WHA rejects Taiwan’s bid: World Health Assembly (WHA) President Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh announced today that a request sent by 13 members to allow Taiwan to join as an observer would not be included in the official agenda, following a flurry of diplomatic pressure from China.
- Taiwan expressed their “deep discontentment” at the decision, stating that the WHO has “continued to disregard the rights of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people.”
Pony Ma comments go viral: The low-profile founder and CEO of Tencent (known as Mǎ Huàténg (马化腾 in China) caused a stir on social media after he reposted an article on China’s economy, a rare act as tech tycoons grow more careful about making any sensitive comments that may be seen as critical of government policy.
- The article complains that there are few people in China who speak up about the problems being faced by companies, and that many young people want instant ecommerce delivery while also moaning about working conditions at the companies that make it possible.
Didi moves to delist: Shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of the Chinese ride-hailing company’s plans to delist from New York exchanges, less than a year after the firm’s botched $4.4 billion IPO.
Has Apple had enough of COVID zero? The tech giant has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to boost production outside China, citing the nation’s strict pandemic policy. Last month, the company said that supply constraints caused by COVID-related disruptions and industry-wide silicon shortages are expected to have a $4 billion to $8 billion hit on revenue.
- Meanwhile, Apple supplier Quanta may relocate its production of the MacBook Pro from Shanghai to Chongqing over supply chain issues.
Insurance firms are shrinking: A total of 74 domestic insurance companies have reported net profits of 45.7 billion yuan ($6.82 billion) in the first quarter, a year-on-year decrease of 41%. Pandemic slowdown and the backward state of many companies’ products seem to be major reasons for the recent poor performance.
Pig breeder losing billions: Muyuan Foods, a domestic pig breeder, has announced losses of 5.18 billion yuan ($773.32 million) in the first quarter amid ongoing low pig prices but high feed costs.
Get ready to pay more for tires: The domestic price of carbon black, accounting for around 22% of every tire, has breached 11,600 yuan per ton ($1,731 per ton), an increase of about 20% from February, due mostly to pandemic restrictions and the war in Ukraine. Tire factories started to increase the price of tires earlier this month.
