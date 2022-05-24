Editor’s Note for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Foreign Affairs

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

One of the most awkward visits to China in recent memory is currently in progress: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is visiting Beijing, Xinjiang, and other places, as a result of years of international pressure from various groups for the UN to pay attention to the treatment of the Uyghurs.

Today, Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 presented Bachelet with a book by Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 on “Respecting and Protecting Human Rights” as a “special gift.” At around the same time she was gingerly accepting the gift, a new report documenting human rights abuses in Xinjiang dropped.

We have more on this below, and also on the Chinese foreign ministry’s response to Joe Biden’s tour of the Indo-Pacific.

Our word of the day is awkward (尴尬 gāngà).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China goes head-to-head with Biden in the South Pacific

Nadya Yeh
Foreign Affairs

Biden spells out U.S. policy on Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific, but where are the teeth?

Nadya Yeh

A thief crying “stop thief!” — phrase of the week

Andrew Methven

The China-Russia-Kazakhstan triangle

Joe Webster

After Shanghai lockdowns, U.S. hospitals don’t have enough of a dye used for cancer and stroke scans

Nadya Yeh

Beijing softens its tone on tech, but that doesn’t mean an end to the crackdown

Nadya Yeh