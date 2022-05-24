Highlighted Links for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Real estate woes will likely get worse
China’s $16 trillion cash hoard shows deepening household gloom / Bloomberg (paywall)
Goldman Sachs expects more China real estate defaults, switches to bear case / CNBC
“Chinese real estate defaults have increased so much that Goldman Sachs analysts have shifted to their worst-case scenario for the riskiest part of the market.”
China’s property market woes expected to worsen in 2022, Reuters poll shows / Reuters
Didi slumps after U.S. delisting gets the green light
Didi shares fall 4% as shareholders back U.S. delisting / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Shares of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global fell 4% on Monday after shareholders voted in favor of the plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange ‘as soon as practicable.’”
More big institutions slash China growth forecasts
UBS, JPMorgan cut China 2022 growth forecasts on COVID zero / Bloomberg (paywall)
“UBS Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded their forecasts for China’s economic growth this year after activity in April was crushed by COVID-related restrictions, creating an even tougher uphill battle for the world’s second-largest economy.”
See also on SupChina: Get ready for rough weather in China and the world — that’s my takeaway from a chat with Joyce Chang of J.P. Morgan.
Troubled tech layoffs
Tencent fires gaming, fintech staff in wake of miserable first quarter / Caixin (paywall)
“Tencent is firing swathes of people from its gaming and fintech departments as massive layoffs that started in March continue.”
Zhihu accused of forcing employees to resign in ‘violent layoffs’ / Sixth Tone
“Multiple former staff criticized their ex-employer for low severance packages, while the company called the move a ‘normal’ part of business operations.”
Q&A site Zhihu fires up to 30% of staff, sources say / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Climate officials meet in Davos
China’s climate envoy meets with IEA chief in Davos / Caixin (paywall)
“The Chinese delegation led by special climate envoy Xiě Zhènhuá 解振华 met with the chief of the International Energy Agency Monday in Davos to discuss the global energy transition and China’s green push.”
China’s coal vs. climate conundrum
China coal expansions threaten higher methane levels worldwide / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Beijing’s fossil fuel push could jeopardize its own short-term climate targets, according to a report from Global Energy Monitor.”
Will the cost of a homegrown mRNA vaccine be worth the wait?
China’s bet on homegrown mRNA vaccines holds back nation / AP
“China is trying to navigate its biggest coronavirus outbreak without a tool it could have adopted many months ago, the kind of vaccines that have proven to offer the best protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S. says it hasn’t changed its stance on Taiwan
Biden insists no change in Taiwan policy amid Quad meetings to counter China / Washington Post (paywall)
U.S. President Biden: No change to policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan / Reuters
Biden says his Taiwan policy hasn’t changed / WSJ (paywall)
Biden’s Taiwan comment sparks uncertainty over ‘strategic ambiguity’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Biden’s Taiwan defense pledge inflames U.S.-China relations / Politico
Biden’s words on Taiwan leave allies in an awkward spot / NYT (paywall)
Is Biden missing a chance to engage China? / Foreign Policy
China and Russia host military drills in East Asia amid Biden visit
Chinese and Russian nuclear bombers fly over Sea of Japan as Biden visits Tokyo / FT (paywall)
Russia and China held military exercise in East Asia as Biden visited / NYT (paywall)
China and Russia hold first military exercise since Ukraine invasion / Reuters
U.S. says China and Russia bomber drill shows depth of their alignment / Reuters
Quad talks have China top of mind
At Tokyo summit, Quad offers ‘tangible benefits’ to counter China / Al Jazeera
Quad leaders vow to oppose attempts to ‘change status quo by force’, with China and Russia on their minds / SCMP (paywall)
At Quad summit, Australia’s new PM scolds China over trade tariffs / Reuters
Quad members have eyes on China, no collective comment on Russia / WSJ (paywall)
Biden’s Asia trip shows challenges in uniting region / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong’s national security arrests
Hong Kong activist Benny Tai jailed on election spending charges / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Former Hong Kong law professor and activist Benny Tai was sentenced to 10 months in prison Tuesday for illegal election spending aimed at boosting the number of pro-democracy lawmakers in the city’s legislature.”
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Benny Tai sentenced to 10 months in prison in election expenses case / HKFP
Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen pleads not guilty to fund-filing charge / WSJ (paywall)
Cardinal Zen, barrister Margaret Ng and 4 others deny charges over failure to register protester relief fund as society / HKFP
Hong Kong Catholic cardinal denies charges over relief fund / AP
Hong Kong Catholic churches will not hold annual Tiananmen memorial mass for first time in decades over national security law concerns / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Are young Chinese people too cynical?
‘The last generation’: The disillusionment of young Chinese / NYT (paywall)
“Many believe that they’re the most unlucky generation since the 1980s as Beijing’s persistent pursuit of the zero COVID policy wreaks havoc.”
Washed-up celebs turn to livestreaming in China
‘The end of the universe’: China’s forgotten celebs resort to selling stuff on livestream / Rest of World
“Forgotten pop stars, former Olympians, and washed-up tech entrepreneurs are all cashing in on China’s booming livestreaming scene.”
Art Basel Hong Kong under COVID curbs
An art fair served up several ways / NYT (paywall)
“With physical and satellite booths as well as online viewing, Art Basel Hong Kong aims to reach dealers and collectors amid COVID-related restrictions.”
Underqualified foreign students are paying their way into top Chinese colleges
How foreign students are cheating China’s college admissions system / Sixth Tone
“In Vietnam, students are using connections and fake documents to access lucrative Chinese government scholarships. Many are woefully underqualified.”