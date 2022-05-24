Links for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Building safety and illegal structures
China’s safety problem with illegal buildings / Caixin (paywall)
Lax safety inspections and illegal reconstructions were all major factors that led to the fatal building collapse in Changsha. Despite a new local campaign to inspect and demolish similar structures, some warn that it could happen again.
Does Hong Kong still have what it takes to be a tech hub?
Hong Kong still a regional tech hub for AI and big data but more work needed to provide solid regulatory framework: survey / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong is seen as a top regional hub for technology set for further expansion, according to a large number of local and global artificial intelligence and big data companies surveyed by the FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK), an industry advisory group.”
Nidec wants to open EV factory in Zhejiang next year
Nidec targets 2023 start for flagship EV motor plant in China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Japanese manufacturer Nidec said Monday that it will build a flagship electric vehicle motor plant in China, with production set to launch in the fall of next year.”
EV star Xpeng reports more losses and even dimmer forecasts
Xpeng’s first-quarter net loss widens, expects slow second-quarter revenue / TechNode
“On Monday, Xpeng reported revenue of RMB 7.45 billion ($1.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2022, up 152.6% from the same quarter last year. However, net loss more than doubled year-on-year to RMB 1.7 billion ($255 million). The company’s share prices fell 5.5% on Monday.”
Video app Kuaishou is surviving
Kuaishou’s revenue beat estimates, defying slowdown in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Kuaishou Technology’s revenue narrowly beat estimates, as China’s No. 2 short-video platform defied a weakening economy and competition with TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd.”
China to maximize mutual funds
China’s plan to overhaul its $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s securities regulator is plowing ahead with plans to shake up the country’s vast 25 trillion yuan ($3.7 trillion) mutual fund management business, reshaping industry incentives and throwing the doors wider for more companies to get into the sector.”
Tencent News gets a new boss
Tencent News changes leadership: report / TechNode
“Hé Yìjìn 何毅进, formerly a manager of the Tencent Video team, was announced as the new head of Tencent News on Monday, according to a report by local media outlet LatePost.”
Will the U.S. ease up on China tariffs?
Debate over tariffs reveals biden’s difficulties on China trade / NYT (paywall)
U.S. must be ‘strategic’ on China tariffs, trade chief says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese stocks plummet as tech stocks drop; investors weigh possible U.S. tariff cut on China’s goods / CNBC
China faces growing pressure to iron out audit deal with the U.S. / WSJ (paywall)
Russia edges closer to China
Moscow not sure it needs resumed ties with West, will work on ties with China – Lavrov / Reuters
Can Beijing forge better relations with Australia’s new prime minister?
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had a warm welcome message for Anthony Albanese. Is this the start of a new friendship with China? / ABC News
“After close to two-and-a-half years of a Chinese cold shoulder, Beijing has moved quickly to show it’s willing to patch things up with the newly elected Albanese government.”
Li Keqiang reaches out to Aussie PM / Trivium China
New Australian leader Albanese makes whirlwind world debut / AP
COVID zero ramps up in Beijing and elsewhere
China suspends overseas tours, discourages citizens from going abroad / Caixin (paywall)
Beijing vows to stamp out COVID, transfers nearly 2,000 people to neighboring city for isolation / Caixin (paywall)
Beijing ramps up COVID quarantines, Shanghai residents decry uneven rules / Reuters
China virus czar turns focus to Beijing as outbreak lingers / Bloomberg (paywall)
Even package deliveries take tumble with China lockdowns / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
It’s not easy staying green: Keeping out of China’s COVID lockdown / Washington Post (paywall)
Tesla quarantining thousands of workers to restore China output / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tesla is isolating thousands of workers in disused factories and an old military camp in China to ensure they’re COVID-19 free, part of a large-scale plan by the electric-car maker to ramp up production at its plant in Shanghai as the city emerges from lockdown.”