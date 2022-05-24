News Briefing for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
The “Xinjiang Police Files,” a cache of secret information compiled by the Washington-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and shared with global media outlets (ChinaFile, Bloomberg, Guardian, BBC, Washington Post), provides “fresh evidence of the abuse” toward Uyghurs, including their incarceration in extralegal detention camps.
- The files were supposed to have been hacked, downloaded, and decrypted from a number of police computer servers in Xinjiang, before being passed to Adrian Zenz, a scholar who has previously been sanctioned by Beijing for his work in the region.
- Top German and British diplomats have called for an investigation into the “shocking” reports.
- The files come as United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 yesterday in a closely-watched visit to China that will include a stop in Xinjiang, one Wang says he hopes will “clarify misinformation” over the “fabricated lies” against China.
Airbnb exits China: The vacation rental company is shutting down all its short-term home rentals and experiences in mainland China from the end of July, adding to the list of Western firms like Yahoo and eBay that have pulled out of the Chinese market.
China’s top TV news program in English: The Pekingnology newsletter has started documenting Xīnwén Liánbō 新闻联播, China’s leading state news broadcast, which airs daily between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Beijing time, in English. Keep up to date here.
Apparently, all Asians look alike at Davos: U.S. Congressman Michael McCaul referred to a photo to accuse the Chinese delegation of walking out of the room during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s virtual speech — but the figures in the image were not Chinese, but Vietnamese, Caixin reports.
Weibo shushes more questions on COVID zero: The account of Trip.com co-founder James Liang (梁建章 Liáng Jiànzhāng) has been blocked for “violating relevant laws and regulations,” after he wrote an article posted on the WeChat account of Beijing-based think tank Center for China and Globalization, which argued that the cost of the nation’s strict COVID curbs could outweigh the cost of the virus itself.
When Beijing wants to talk to the EU, it likes to call Paris and Berlin at the same time. “What does that say about China’s Europe policy?”
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).