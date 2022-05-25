Highlighted Links for Wednesday, May 25, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Chinese-owned streaming platforms surge in Africa
Africans are changing how they consume music and even taking on international streaming giants / Global Voices
Chinese-owned music streaming platform Boomplay has amassed over 60 million African streamers, gaining popularity over streaming giants such as Spotify. Offering both free and subscription services, Africa-focused platforms such as Boomplay and Mdundo are countering Spotify’s inaccessibility, high cost, and stingy payouts to artists in African countries.
China’s COVID lockdowns delay iPhone rollout
Apple’s iPhone development schedule hit by China lockdowns / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Production of Apple’s four new iPhone 14 models at plants in Shanghai and Kunshan will be delayed.
NIO expands in-house EV battery research with new facility in Shanghai
NIO to build new EV battery research facility in Shanghai / TechNode
NIO, a Chinese-based electric car company, will establish a new battery research center near its Shanghai headquarters. The company apparently hopes to rely less on its major battery supplier CATL.
Luckin Coffee gets lucky, at last
Scandal-dogged Luckin Coffee turns first ever operating profit / Caixin (paywall)
Luckin Coffee reported its first-ever operating profit in the first quarter, two years after the Chinese chain delisted from the Nasdaq for faking hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue.
Luckin’s Q1 results exceed expectations despite impact of COVID-19 / TechNode
Can Western brands keep China’s Gen Z shopaholics happy?
China’s Gen Z has the power to make or break Western brands / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Gen Zers have the “fastest spending growth out of any generation in China, are top buyers of cosmetics and tourism services, and have upended online shopping.” Western brands will have to meet their growing sense of nationalism and compete with a rise in domestic companies that are capitalizing on the younger generation’s penchant for China-made goods.
Germany’s Bosch invests in Chinese self-driving car company
Bosch invests in Chinese autonomous driving startup WeRide / TechNode
“German auto parts supplier Bosch has invested an undisclosed sum in Chinese autonomous driving startup WeRide to develop advanced self-driving technology for consumer cars in China, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing fires its health chief, mass testing might be the new normal, and more on COVID
Beijing health chief sacked / Caixin (paywall)
“Yú Lǔmíng 于鲁明, head of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, has been removed from his position one month after being placed under investigation by the Communist Party’s corruption watchdog.”
China pushes for regular mass testing in ‘zero-COVID’ pursuit. / NYT (paywall)
Beijing punishes officials for COVID; Tianjin area lockdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing lets university students go home after campus COVID protest / SCMP (paywall)
Beijing clamps down on elite students after lockdown protests / FT (paywall)
Tightening COVID net, Beijing issues punishments and stark warnings / Reuters
GMOs in China
How China took another step forward on genetically modified farming / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s plans to permit the commercialization of genetically modified (GM) crops have this year finally taken a step forward.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Beijing’s latest plan to make culture into an engineering problem
China forms grand plan to digitalize and connect the country’s cultural resources into a central database by 2025 / SCMP (paywall)
“China has a grand plan to digitalize and connect the country’s cultural resources, from libraries to television channels, into a massive ‘digital culture infrastructure and platform’ by 2025.”
China tries to build a bridge with India, literally
China is building a new bridge on a disputed Himalayan border, drawing ire from India / CNBC
“China is building a bridge across a lake in Ladakh on China’s Himalayan border with India — a move condemned by the Indian government, which called it an ‘illegal construction.’”
China-India border: why another Chinese bridge may be the latest friction point / SCMP (paywall)
Will Australia’s new government ease tensions with China?
Australia’s government urges China to remove trade barriers / AP
How will the Labor government shape foreign policy on China? / Australian Broadcasting Corporation
Hong Kong on edge as June 4 approaches
‘Daughter of Hong Kong’ makes last stand on Tiananmen Massacre — From a court dock / WSJ (paywall)
“Courtrooms are the main venue left for Hong Kong lawyer Chow Hang-tung to keep alive memories of the events of 1989, as the city erases statues and other memorials.”
6 new anti-riot armored vehicles to hit Hong Kong roads in June as part of trial run ahead of 25th handover anniversary / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese eats are all the rage in Malaysia
How Malaysia is rediscovering Chinese cuisine / Sixth Tone
“Recent years have seen an influx in everything from Chinese snacks to restaurants.”
Shanghai students return to their hometowns
Train to Chengdu: Two students reflect on leaving Shanghai / Sixth Tone
“Many are setting off for their hometowns with mixed feelings.”
Another indebted Chinese soccer team folds
Chinese soccer’s financial woes deepen as another club folds / Sixth Tone
“Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic F.C., one of China’s oldest professional soccer clubs, has become the latest Chinese Super League team to collapse under the weight of enormous financial losses.”