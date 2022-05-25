Links for Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Audit deals
‘Significant issues remain’ in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits – SEC official / Reuters
China and U.S. are committed to reach audit deal, Chinese regulator says / Reuters
November looms large for U.S.-listed Chinese firms facing delisting / Caixin (paywall)
Fast-food Pokemon toy goes viral
KFC China’s Psyduck toy is a viral sensation online / Radii China
KFC China’s new Psyduck toy has stolen the show from its other Pokemon products and become a viral sensation on the Chinese internet for its ridiculous dance moves.
Xi Jinping calls out against “preaching” in UN human rights visit
Xi Jinping defends China’s human rights record to visiting UN commissioner / Guardian
UN rights chief speaks with Xi amid criticism of China trip / Reuters
Chinese leader Xi defends record to UN human rights chief / AP
China and Germany must cooperate to help stabilize the world against pandemic and economic woes: Wang Yi / SCMP (paywall)
China’s Xi holds rare meeting with UN human rights official / Bloomberg (paywall)
Biden ‘appalled’ by new images of Xinjiang camps, calls UN chief’s visit a mistake / Bloomberg (paywall)
Xi tells U.N. rights chief that China doesn’t need lectures / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Xi Jinping tells UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet China doesn’t need ‘patronizing’ lectures about its record / SCMP (paywall)
The search for Earth 2.0
Chinese space scientists aim for telescope to find next Earth up to 32 light years away / SCMP (paywall)
China’s planetary researchers plan to launch a space telescope that can observe 100 sun-like stars, in hope of finding signs of life or a habitable second Earth. If green-lighted, the telescope will be constructed in five years and will orbit Earth at a fuel-saving observation spot.