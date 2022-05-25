News Briefing for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

The UN human rights visit got even more awkward: Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 told UN human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet that there is “no need for preachers” or “double standards,” defending his nation’s human rights record amid her ongoing visit to the region.

  • The UN human rights office issued a statement to clarify Bachelet’s remarks during her meeting with Xi after Chinese state media issued a readout that distorted her words.
  • Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. have ramped up pressure on Beijing over the recent release of “shocking” new reports documenting the treatment of Muslim ethnic Uyghurs in China’s northwest region of Xinjiang.
  • Germany has also stated that its policy on China is “under development” in part due to its “great concern” over the new reports.
  • Some critics have expressed doubts that Bachelet would be granted necessary access to make a complete assessment of the rights situation, after Beijing announced the visit would be conducted in a “closed loop.”

China runs military drills near Taiwan after Biden’s Taiwan comments: “The People’s Liberation Army of China on Wednesday described organizing combat drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan to send a blunt message to the United States over its ‘collusion’ with Taiwan,” report Paul Mozur and John Liu of the New York Times.

China is digging in its heels in the South Pacific, after a document seen by the Associated Press and Reuters revealed that Beijing will seek a sweeping security deal with 10 Pacific nations during Foreign Minister Wáng Yì’s 王毅 tour of the region next week.

China took another step to battery dominance: After our report on Monday about GCL Energy Technology buying a lithium mine in Sichuan Province for nearly $300 million, Reuters reported last night that Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt will “invest $300 million on rapid development of a lithium mine and processing plant” at a newly acquired project in Zimbabwe.

Lockdowns 1, freight business 0: The volume of industrial freight in April decreased by 2.9% year-on-year, the first decline since March 2020, per quasi official stats. In the COVID- and lockdown-afflicted Yangtze River Delta, demand for industrial logistics in April dropped by about 15%.

  • Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports: “Real-time trucking data which shows the heavy toll of COVID restrictions on the Chinese economy is no longer being made publicly available.
  • Last week, Bloomberg reported that China ceased reporting bond trades by foreigners after a selloff earlier this month.

A train ride to Myanmar: China launched a new rail line between the industrial hub of Chongqing to the central city of Mandalay in Myanmar.

Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

Beijing organizes emergency meeting to stabilize faltering economy

Nadya Yeh
Foreign Affairs

China goes head-to-head with Biden in the South Pacific

Nadya Yeh

Biden spells out U.S. policy on Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific, but where are the teeth?

Nadya Yeh

After Shanghai lockdowns, U.S. hospitals don’t have enough of a dye used for cancer and stroke scans

Nadya Yeh

Beijing softens its tone on tech, but that doesn’t mean an end to the crackdown

Nadya Yeh

Failed suicide bombing in Pakistan sends more chills down Beijing’s spine

Nadya Yeh