News Briefing for Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
The UN human rights visit got even more awkward: Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 told UN human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet that there is “no need for preachers” or “double standards,” defending his nation’s human rights record amid her ongoing visit to the region.
- The UN human rights office issued a statement to clarify Bachelet’s remarks during her meeting with Xi after Chinese state media issued a readout that distorted her words.
- Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. have ramped up pressure on Beijing over the recent release of “shocking” new reports documenting the treatment of Muslim ethnic Uyghurs in China’s northwest region of Xinjiang.
- Germany has also stated that its policy on China is “under development” in part due to its “great concern” over the new reports.
- Some critics have expressed doubts that Bachelet would be granted necessary access to make a complete assessment of the rights situation, after Beijing announced the visit would be conducted in a “closed loop.”
China runs military drills near Taiwan after Biden’s Taiwan comments: “The People’s Liberation Army of China on Wednesday described organizing combat drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan to send a blunt message to the United States over its ‘collusion’ with Taiwan,” report Paul Mozur and John Liu of the New York Times.
- Yesterday, from Al Jazeera: China, Russia jets conducted patrol as Quad leaders met in Tokyo.
China is digging in its heels in the South Pacific, after a document seen by the Associated Press and Reuters revealed that Beijing will seek a sweeping security deal with 10 Pacific nations during Foreign Minister Wáng Yì’s 王毅 tour of the region next week.
- Australia is sending a top diplomat to the Pacific, while New Zealand is extending its troop deployment in the Solomon Islands amid concerns about China’s growing influence in the region.
- In New Zealand, one media outlet asked: New Zealand has just joined an overtly anti-China alliance – are the economic risks worth it?
China took another step to battery dominance: After our report on Monday about GCL Energy Technology buying a lithium mine in Sichuan Province for nearly $300 million, Reuters reported last night that Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt will “invest $300 million on rapid development of a lithium mine and processing plant” at a newly acquired project in Zimbabwe.
Lockdowns 1, freight business 0: The volume of industrial freight in April decreased by 2.9% year-on-year, the first decline since March 2020, per quasi official stats. In the COVID- and lockdown-afflicted Yangtze River Delta, demand for industrial logistics in April dropped by about 15%.
- Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports: “Real-time trucking data which shows the heavy toll of COVID restrictions on the Chinese economy is no longer being made publicly available.
- Last week, Bloomberg reported that China ceased reporting bond trades by foreigners after a selloff earlier this month.
A train ride to Myanmar: China launched a new rail line between the industrial hub of Chongqing to the central city of Mandalay in Myanmar.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).