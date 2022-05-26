Highlighted Links for Thursday, May 26, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
U.S.-China tech ties and firewalls
Digital threads between the U.S. and China / NYT (paywall)
“Chinese trends have shaped online experiences for Americans, and U.S. tech companies have inspired those in China.”
China’s acquisition of U.K. microchip factory to be reviewed
Newport Wafer Fab: Chinese buyout of UK’s biggest chip plant to be reviewed / BBC
China’s buyout of UK microchip factory Newport Wafer Fab will be reviewed as a matter of Britain’s national security.
Chinese auto-tech firm goes public in biggest U.S. listing since Didi
Tycoon SPAC deal to create China’s biggest U.S. listing since Didi / Bloomberg (paywall)
“ECARX Holdings Inc., the automotive tech firm backed by billionaire Li Shufu, agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company COVA Acquisition Corp. in the largest Chinese listing in the U.S. since Didi Global Inc.”
Taiwan’s crackdown on Chinese chip engineer-poaching
Taiwan raids Chinese firms in latest crackdown on chip engineer-poaching / Reuters
“Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
New treatment for hemophilia?
Chinese scientists declare breakthrough that allows hemophilia patients ‘to live like normal people’ / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese researchers have made “a historic breakthrough” in the treatment of hemophilia, the inherited disorder that can cause unstoppable bleeding, through a gene therapy drug that can safely and effectively prevent bleeding events a year after infusion.
A fish farm to feed the masses
China launches world’s first giant floating fish farm / SCMP (paywall)
“China has launched the world’s first giant floating fish farm that can produce 3,700 tonnes of fish every year — an output similar to Chagan, one of the country’s largest freshwater lakes, state news agency Xinhua reported.”
Robot worms to inspect aircraft engines and oil refineries
Chinese scientists build robot earthworm to explore engine pipes / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese scientists have developed a tiny wormlike robot that can wiggle into tiny pipes to inspect them with an endoscopic camera.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
A leadership split on COVID and the economy?
China’s top two leaders diverge in messaging on COVID impact / WSJ (paywall)
“Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 acknowledges business impact of lockdowns and touts vaccinations in meetings with foreign executives, marking a contrast with President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平.”
Xi-Li discord paralyzes officials responsible for China economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Premier gives dire growth warning in unpublished remarks / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Premier offers bleak outlook as GDP target hopes fade / Bloomberg (paywall)
In China, concerns grow over the economic impact of ‘zero COVID.’ / NYT (paywall)
China’s textbook culture wars
China school textbook pulled after its illustrations spark furor / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A state-owned Chinese educational publisher was forced to recall a set of elementary school math textbooks after its illustrations were widely criticized for being ugly, pornographic and covertly pro-American.”
UN clarifies human rights chief’s comments
UN corrects China on human rights chief’s actual words to Xi / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The United Nations issued a ‘clarification’ of its human rights chief’s remarks during a call with [Chinese leader] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, in an apparent suggestion Chinese state media mischaracterized her comments.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China’s disheartened youth
The rise of ‘bai lan’: Why China’s frustrated youth are ready to ‘let it rot’ / Guardian
The term bai lan (摆烂 bǎi làn) has gained popularity in response to Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 call for youth to establish “great ideals.” Some have given up on trying.
COVID tests for corpses
Trending in China: Funeral home insists on COVID test result — for the deceased / Caixin (paywall)
“When Shenzhen’s only funeral home asked mourners to provide the nucleic acid test results of a deceased, it met with plenty of ridicule on Weibo.”
Shenzhen funeral home requires COVID test result for dead / Sixth Tone