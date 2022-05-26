Links for Thursday, May 26, 2022
Audit wars
U.S. official warns significant issues remain on China audit talks / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba’s growth slump amid COVID-19 outbreaks
Alibaba reports slowest growth yet amid COVID-19 outbreaks / AP
“Alibaba on Thursday reported a single-digit increase in its fourth-quarter revenue, its slowest quarter yet as its online services and e-commerce businesses took a hit amid COVID-19 lockdowns across China.”
China’s top EV battery company intensifies legal battle
China’s top electric car battery maker raises stakes of legal battle with rival / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese battery giant [CATL] has raised the stakes in a legal dispute with smaller rival [CALB] as competition for electric-vehicle customers turns increasingly cut throat.”
Baidu sales rise as AI counters China’s slowdown
Baidu sales rise after AI push helps offset China slowdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Baidu posted a surprise jump of 5% while its Netflix-like streaming arm iQiyi surged 13% in pre-market trading in the U.S., after efforts to expand in areas such as cloud computing and autonomous driving offset weak ad sales in China.
Risky ship-to-ship oil transfers between Russia and China
Rare ship-to-ship transfers keep oil moving from Russia to China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A logistically risky and costly transfer of crude between tankers at sea highlights the steps at least one Chinese buyer is willing to take to ensure the smooth flow of oil from eastern Russia to Asia.”
China’s zero COVID strategy stresses global economy
China’s fragility feeds the doom-mongers in Davos / Politico
“Xí’s heavy-handed ‘Zero COVID’ strategy has triggered serious discomfort among Western businesses.” Many believe this will send economic tremors internationally.
China ignores “minor” labor violations to boost economy
China turns a blind eye to labor violations to spur economy / FT (paywall)
Local governments are overlooking long work shifts and gender/ethnic discrimination in hiring processes to boost China’s economy. Enforcement of company laws have fallen to the employers, rather than the government.
Singapore urges against isolating China following Biden’s Asia visit
Singapore’s Lee warns against isolating China after Biden visit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged that China remain integrated in the region, days after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Asia for a series of summits that excluded the world’s second-largest economy.”
China holds 100,000-person emergency conference to revive economy
100,000 Chinese officials attend emergency meeting to revive Covid-hit economy / CNN
100,000 officials attended China’s emergency cabinet meeting to stabilize the economy under COVID. UBS lowered its estimated Chinese GDP growth down to 3%, while President Xí still anticipates 5.5% growth this year.
Canada’s delayed Huawei ban weakens appearance of Indo-Pacific strategy
Canada’s delayed ban of Huawei gear exposes lack of Indo-Pacific strategy / Reuters (paywall)
“Canada’s delayed decision to ban Huawei Technologies Co 5G equipment is putting pressure on Ottawa to deliver on a promised Indo-Pacific strategy, and to further diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on China for things like critical minerals, which is emerging as the battleground for clean technology.”
China opposes the UN’s newly proposed North Korean sanctions
China reiterates opposition to new UN sanctions before vote / AP
Ahead of the UN’s Thursday vote over the U.S.-drafted resolution enforcing further sanctions on North Korea, China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun instead calls for “meaningful, practical actions”.
Blinken addresses U.S. strategy for China in long-awaited speech
“The United States does not seek to sever China from the global economy, but wants Beijing to adhere to international rules, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to say in a long-awaited speech on Thursday.”
Blinken: U.S. to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China / AP
“More than 16 months into President Joe Biden’s tenure, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a long-awaited speech outlining US strategy toward China.”